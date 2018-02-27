medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Providers Use Therap's Electronic Health Record Software to Track Health Outcomes

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Leading Intellectual and Developmental Disability software offers comprehensive health tracking tools to measure and respond to health outcomes

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's documentation system for Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS)

providers offers nurses and health professionals tools for recording critical and ongoing health data of the individuals they support including vitals, lab results, medication administration, seizures, infections, immunizations, and wound care. Nurses and health professionals use health tracking data to follow up on medical issues and create detailed reports, incorporating individual medical details like allergies, dietary guidelines and diagnoses. Therap's health tracking tools include medication histories with pharmacy-interface and integrated drug database, and appointment entry to track medical visits and follow-up, including consultation forms and contact information of physicians, specialists and hospitals.  Immunization records track ongoing vaccinations, and health histories offer a view of the individual's hospitalizations, prior diagnoses, family medical issues and annotations of health issues.  

Nurses generate detailed ad-hoc reports using health data captured at the point-of-service by designated support staff, family members or individuals recording their own data, providing a holistic view of the individual's current health, trends and trajectory.  Utilizing program templates for individual care plans and treatment plans or therapies and medical services, they can further assess progress toward health outcomes and follow-up measures in support of the well-being of the individual.

Along with health tracking tools, care plans and therapeutic or clinical health supports, Therap offers health assessment and risk-screening tools providing nurses an annual evaluation feature.  The comprehensive health assessment integrates with care plans, medical emergency response plans, summary reports on health and generates a health passport to share with new health providers.

About Therap Services

Therap's HIPAA compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS) for documentation, communication and reporting and by the broader Long-Term Supports and Services (LTSS) community. Therap offers a unified software solution for data driven outcomes, quality assurance, health and service documentation with electronic Medicaid billing.

Therap is a certified EHR for meaningful use, offering service documentation and secure communication and data sharing between designated stakeholders including families and self advocates.

Therap's software-as-a-service solution is used to document LTSS, HCBS Waiver, residential and community-based supports, supported employment, case management, incident reporting, and electronic billing claims directly to Medicaid.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providers-use-theraps-electronic-health-record-software-to-track-health-outcomes-300604504.html

SOURCE Therap Services



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.