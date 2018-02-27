Providers Use Therap's Electronic Health Record Software to Track Health Outcomes

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's documentation system for Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS)

providers offers nurses and health professionals tools for recording critical and ongoing health data of the individuals they support including vitals, lab results, medication administration, seizures, infections, immunizations, and wound care. Nurses and health professionals use health tracking data to follow up on medical issues and create detailed reports, incorporating individual medical details like allergies, dietary guidelines and diagnoses. Therap's health tracking tools include medication histories with pharmacy-interface and integrated drug database, and appointment entry to track medical visits and follow-up, including consultation forms and contact information of physicians, specialists and hospitals. Immunization records track ongoing vaccinations, and health histories offer a view of the individual's hospitalizations, prior diagnoses, family medical issues and annotations of health issues.

Nurses generate detailed ad-hoc reports using health data captured at the point-of-service by designated support staff, family members or individuals recording their own data, providing a holistic view of the individual's current health, trends and trajectory. Utilizing program templates for individual care plans and treatment plans or therapies and medical services, they can further assess progress toward health outcomes and follow-up measures in support of the well-being of the individual.

Along with health tracking tools, care plans and therapeutic or clinical health supports, Therap offers health assessment and risk-screening tools providing nurses an annual evaluation feature. The comprehensive health assessment integrates with care plans, medical emergency response plans, summary reports on health and generates a health passport to share with new health providers.

About Therap Services

Therap's HIPAA compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS) for documentation, communication and reporting and by the broader Long-Term Supports and Services (LTSS) community. Therap offers a unified software solution for data driven outcomes, quality assurance, health and service documentation with electronic Medicaid billing.

Therap is a certified EHR for meaningful use, offering service documentation and secure communication and data sharing between designated stakeholders including families and self advocates.

Therap's software-as-a-service solution is used to document LTSS, HCBS Waiver, residential and community-based supports, supported employment, case management, incident reporting, and electronic billing claims directly to Medicaid.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providers-use-theraps-electronic-health-record-software-to-track-health-outcomes-300604504.html

SOURCE Therap Services