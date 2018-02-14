medindia
Protein Metrics Hires Amgen Algorithmic Expert

Wednesday, February 14, 2018
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Protein Metrics Inc., a leading provider of mass spectrometry software

for protein characterization, announces it has hired Andrew (Drew) Nichols to join its growing team of algorithm developers as a Research Scientist.

"Drew is bringing a wealth of real-world problem solving from

a premier biopharmaceutical company to the development efforts of Protein Metrics," says Eric Carlson, Ph.D., President and CEO.  "We're excited that he'll be contributing his scientific and algorithmic expertise to help us invent the best solutions for our customers."

Mr. Nichols joins Protein Metrics from Amgen, where he worked as a Scientist, developing methods and algorithms to improve the speed and thoroughness of mass spectrometry data.  His expertise includes characterizing protein glycans, disulfide linkages, and bio-conjugates.  He has worked for 20 years in the fields of UPLC/HPLC and Machine Learning programming, and is an experienced designer of experiment statistics.

Mr. Nichols received his B.S., Chemistry, from the University of California, Davis, and has authored a series of papers and patents.

About Protein Metrics Inc.

Protein analysis should never be limited by software.  With a clear focus on protein characterization, Protein Metrics' vendor-neutral software allows scientists to use data generated on analytical instruments like mass spectrometers to quickly identify and report protein sequences as well as any variations from the expected form.  We innovate so that biopharmaceutical companies and university research labs can achieve confident results from their analysis and reporting.  With our customers, we are boldly advancing protein characterization.  Protein Metrics is headquartered in San Carlos, CA at the crossroads of computing and biotechnology in the San Francisco Bay Area.  For more information, visit www.proteinmetrics.com.

Media Contact: Joann Calve, Protein Metrics Inc., 339-223-6402, calve@proteinmetrics.com

SOURCE Protein Metrics Inc



