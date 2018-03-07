Prostate Cancer Foundation BC Announces the Raymond James Father's Day Walk Run June 17, 2018

VANCOUVER, March 7, 2018 /CNW/ - Prostate Cancer Foundation BC and The Island Prostate Centre are pleased to announce the

Sunday, June 17

Raymond James

Raymond James Father's Day Walk Run on, 2018. With the support of investment dealeras the title sponsor, the Father's Day Walk Run is celebrating its 20anniversary raising funds and awareness for individuals and families living with prostate cancer in British Columbia.

The Raymond James Father's Day Walk Run is held in five locations: Metro Vancouver, Chilliwack, Kamloops, Kelowna, and Victoria. The event encourages communities to come together to support and celebrate the men in their lives on Father's Day. Prostate cancer is the number one cancer for men with 1 in 7 being diagnosed in their lifetime. Funds raised support research grants in the province for improved diagnostic and treatment options as well as to provide support services for those living with the disease.

Each year, the Raymond James Father's Day Walk Run attracts a wide range of participants, from serious runners to those wanting a fun filled family day, to join in 10km and 5km runs or walks. Adult registration is $40 and no charge if the participant raises $150. Kids 12 and under are free to attend and all activities at the event, including food, entertainment, prizes, and t-shirts, are included in registration. To find out more about how you can join the Raymond James Father's Day Walk Run and support prostate cancer in British Columbia, please visit the event website (www.thefathersdayrun.ca), Prostate Cancer Foundation BC (www.prostatecancerbc.ca), or the Island Prostate Centre (www.islandprostatecentre.com)

About Raymond James: Raymond James is a leading full service independent investment dealer. Through its network of approximately 7,500 financial advisors across Canada and the United States, the firm serves more than 3 million individuals and families and manages more than $727 billion in client assets under administration on their behalf. Raymond James and its employees share a desire to give back to the communities in which they work and live.

About Prostate Cancer Foundation BC: Prostate Cancer Foundation BC is a volunteer based organization that represents BC's prostate cancer patients, their families and communities. The Foundation provides research funds as well as programs for survivorship, advocacy and to increase awareness about the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer.

About Island Prostate Centre: The Island Prostate Centre provides prostate cancer knowledge, awareness and support services. It supports Vancouver Island men and their families at every step of their journey through diagnosis, decisions, treatment, and recovery of prostate cancer.

For additional information, please visit www.thefathersdayrun.ca http://www.raymondjames.ca www.prostatecancerbc.ca www.islandprostatecentre.com

