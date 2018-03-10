medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017

Saturday, March 10, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

ProstaGenix, a prostate supplement, was rated the number one prostate supplement in the world in 2017 by ProstateReport.com and National Health Federation.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2017, ProstaGenix beat 157 products from 16 countries to

be named World's Best Prostate Supplement, by organizations such as ProstateReport.com and National Health Federation.

Put simply, all men have prostates and over time they naturally grow and can cause a sizable amount of discomfort. During 2017, the safe, all-natural supplement, ProstaGenix, helped men all over the world say goodbye to their nagging prostate problems. Taken in pill form, the supplement helps reduce nighttime urination, reduce urgency, improve bladder emptying, and diminish intimacy problems.

Proven by hundreds of testimonials, customers have expressed their gratitude and surprise with how effective the product was for them, after trying so many failed products in the past.

What makes this prostate supplement stand out from competitors is the unique ingredients that are in the formula. Unlike the other formulas, ProstaGenix is all natural, containing ingredients like pomegranate, grape seed extract, and BetaRexin, the distinctive element that no other competitor has, imported from southwestern France.

BetaRexin is the strongest blend of Beta-sitosterol in the world. This key ingredient has been proven in published clinical trials to be the most effective, and potent ingredient for improving prostate health. The company attributes the success of their product on the fact that they have worldwide exclusive rights to BetaRexin, the most effective ingredient in improving prostate health. Subsequently, no other product can really compete in effectiveness.

In comparison with other products, ProstaGenix includes more than twice the total sterol count. Verified Nutrition laboratory tested, ProstaGenix is the first and only oral dietary supplement with over 1,000 mg of mixed sterols including over 800 mg of BetaRexin sterols.

ProstaGenix is backed by a gold standard of clinical data. Results have been seen within the first two weeks, but most men start to notice a significant difference in the first 30-45 days. The longer you take the ProstaGenix formula, the more results are seen. The supplement has a money-back guarantee for anyone who doesn't see results within 90 days. ProstaGenix is not a drug – All of the ingredients in ProstaGenix have a history of safe use with no known side effects. The supplement meets all FDA regulations and has no known contra indications with medications. In addition, the FDA has approved claims showing that taking more than 800 mg of mixed sterols, when combined with a healthy diet and exercise, has been shown to lower LDL cholesterol levels.

For more information,visit the ProstaGenix website or call 800-801-0294.

 

SOURCE ProstaGenix



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Marcus Smart, Shane Larkin, and Terry Rozier host YMCA kids at Celtics practice facility to close out Fit to Win program Praluent® (alirocumab) significantly reduced risk of cardiovascular events in high-risk patients, and was associated with lower death rate Clinical trial finds Philips' instant wave-free ratio (iFR) more cost-effective than fractional flow reserve (FFR) in the guidance of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for heart disease New Late-Breaking Study Finds Wearable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring Patch Can Detect Atrial Fibrillation Earlier and More Efficiently than Routine Care Puerto Rico Launches Largest Public Health Campaign Since Hurricane Maria

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.