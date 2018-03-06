medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Project Hosts to Showcase (4) Healthcare Cloud Solutions at HIMSS18

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Project Host leverages a HIPAA/HITRUST Azure Security Envelope to extend Azure's built-in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) security compliance to include all software and data running in the cloud.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 05, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project Hosts, Inc. will be attending the Healthcare Information

and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2018 conference in Las Vegas March 5th through March 8th. HIMSS 2017 attracted more than 40,000 attendees and is currently reporting over 45,000 in 2018.

Project Host leverages a HIPAA/HITRUST Azure Security Envelope to extend Azure's built-in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) security compliance to include all software and data running in the cloud. Healthcare organizations can move their on-premises apps, such as patient portals and workloads into the cloud while protecting sensitive electronic personal health information (ePHI) from unauthorized access or theft.

As a leader in security and compliance, providing healthcare cloud services, Project Hosts (Booth# 11919) is excited to showcase four healthcare specific offerings, which include: Application Migrations into their HIPAA/HITRUST Compliant Security Envelope in Azure, Azure "Lift and Shift" Migration Services into Customer's own subscription, Virtual Desktop Services with a focus on Open Enrollment, and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS).

"We are excited to join Microsoft's Booth #3832 and present our security and compliance value and support to healthcare organizations that plan to migrate their applications to the cloud," said Erez Adivan-Antonir, Vice President Business Development for Project Hosts, Inc.

Migrating applications with ePHI requires the highest compliance standards and certifications. Project Hosts has created an environment on Microsoft Azure that has been audited and certified to be compliant with both HIPAA and HITRUST security standards.

Healthcare organizations are beginning to use cloud based virtual desktops instead of loaded PCs for users in a number of different scenarios. For example:

  • Open Enrollment: Once a year, healthcare payers hire hundreds of temporary employees for several months to process open enrollment changes by patients. The payers could provision a PC for each temporary worker, but increasingly they are opting to provision an inexpensive thin client and a virtual desktop with the required applications for each worker.
  • Mobile Health: Increasingly doctors, nurses, and other providers want to be able to access patient information from their smart phone or tablet. Rather than installing the required applications on these devices, many are opting to just run them on a personal, dedicated virtual desktop that can be accessed from anywhere on any of their devices.
  • M&A Integration: There is a lot of consolidation taking place in the healthcare industry. When a merger occurs, a large number of users often have to switch and immediately start using different applications. Many acquirers are opting to roll this out for users on virtual desktop, either as a permanent solution or a temporary solution until new corporate PCs with the proper applications loaded can be provisioned.

When implementing a virtual desktop solution, it is important that the virtual desktops are secure and that ePHI is stored and processed in accordance with applicable regulations and compliance standards.

Historically, organizations have protected against a disaster in their data center by sending backup tapes to a remote location or by establishing a second data center and transferring backups there. These days more and more organizations are choosing to utilize cloud-based Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solutions.

For Healthcare organizations, it is important that any DRaaS service is secure and that ePHI is stored, processed and protected in accordance with applicable regulations and compliance standards.

About Project Hosts

Project Hosts is a cloud solutions provider (CSP) that specializes in securing, managing, and meeting regulatory security compliance standards for Windows and Linux applications in Azure for customers and ISVs. Our comprehensive set of Azure managed services extend Microsoft's security beyond the infrastructure (IaaS) and platform (PaaS) level to protect entire applications at the Software (SaaS) level. We implement the most rigorous cloud security standards including FedRAMP DoD SRG IL 4/5, FedRAMP Moderate and High, HIPAA / HITRUST, and ISO 27001. Healthcare organizations, federal, state, and local government agencies, and enterprises rely on us to ensure they have a cloud solution that meets their business needs, their budget, and most importantly, protects their business, employees, and patient's data from unauthorized access or theft.

 

SOURCE Project Hosts, Inc.



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.