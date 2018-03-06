Project Hosts to Showcase (4) Healthcare Cloud Solutions at HIMSS18

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 05, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project Hosts, Inc. will be attending the Healthcare Information

Las Vegas

March 5th through March 8th

and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2018 conference in. HIMSS 2017 attracted more than 40,000 attendees and is currently reporting over 45,000 in 2018.

Project Host leverages a HIPAA/HITRUST Azure Security Envelope to extend Azure's built-in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) security compliance to include all software and data running in the cloud. Healthcare organizations can move their on-premises apps, such as patient portals and workloads into the cloud while protecting sensitive electronic personal health information (ePHI) from unauthorized access or theft.

As a leader in security and compliance, providing healthcare cloud services, Project Hosts (Booth# 11919) is excited to showcase four healthcare specific offerings, which include: Application Migrations into their HIPAA/HITRUST Compliant Security Envelope in Azure, Azure "Lift and Shift" Migration Services into Customer's own subscription, Virtual Desktop Services with a focus on Open Enrollment, and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS).

"We are excited to join Microsoft's Booth #3832 and present our security and compliance value and support to healthcare organizations that plan to migrate their applications to the cloud," said Erez Adivan-Antonir, Vice President Business Development for Project Hosts, Inc.

Migrating applications with ePHI requires the highest compliance standards and certifications. Project Hosts has created an environment on Microsoft Azure that has been audited and certified to be compliant with both HIPAA and HITRUST security standards.

Healthcare organizations are beginning to use cloud based virtual desktops instead of loaded PCs for users in a number of different scenarios. For example:

Open Enrollment: Once a year, healthcare payers hire hundreds of temporary employees for several months to process open enrollment changes by patients. The payers could provision a PC for each temporary worker, but increasingly they are opting to provision an inexpensive thin client and a virtual desktop with the required applications for each worker.

Mobile Health: Increasingly doctors, nurses, and other providers want to be able to access patient information from their smart phone or tablet. Rather than installing the required applications on these devices, many are opting to just run them on a personal, dedicated virtual desktop that can be accessed from anywhere on any of their devices.

M&A Integration: There is a lot of consolidation taking place in the healthcare industry. When a merger occurs, a large number of users often have to switch and immediately start using different applications. Many acquirers are opting to roll this out for users on virtual desktop, either as a permanent solution or a temporary solution until new corporate PCs with the proper applications loaded can be provisioned.

When implementing a virtual desktop solution, it is important that the virtual desktops are secure and that ePHI is stored and processed in accordance with applicable regulations and compliance standards.

Historically, organizations have protected against a disaster in their data center by sending backup tapes to a remote location or by establishing a second data center and transferring backups there. These days more and more organizations are choosing to utilize cloud-based Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solutions.

For Healthcare organizations, it is important that any DRaaS service is secure and that ePHI is stored, processed and protected in accordance with applicable regulations and compliance standards.

About Project Hosts

Project Hosts is a cloud solutions provider (CSP) that specializes in securing, managing, and meeting regulatory security compliance standards for Windows and Linux applications in Azure for customers and ISVs. Our comprehensive set of Azure managed services extend Microsoft's security beyond the infrastructure (IaaS) and platform (PaaS) level to protect entire applications at the Software (SaaS) level. We implement the most rigorous cloud security standards including FedRAMP DoD SRG IL 4/5, FedRAMP Moderate and High, HIPAA / HITRUST, and ISO 27001. Healthcare organizations, federal, state, and local government agencies, and enterprises rely on us to ensure they have a cloud solution that meets their business needs, their budget, and most importantly, protects their business, employees, and patient's data from unauthorized access or theft.

