Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces Attendance at 2018 ROTH Conference

HANOVER, Md., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Processa") (OTC PINK: PCSA), will attend and

March 11-14, 2018

Laguna Niguel

Orange County, CA.

participate in meetings at the 30annual ROTH Conferenceat the Ritz Carlton,in

About the ROTH Conference

The ROTH Conference, sponsored by ROTH Capital Partners, is an annual gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, venture capitalists and executives, and service providers, has become a must-attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space. This year there will be close to 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees from the public and private sector.

About PROCESSA

Processa Pharmaceuticals is an emerging clinical stage company focused on the clinical development of drug products that are intended to improve the survival and/or the quality of life of patients who have a high unmet medical need condition. Within this group of pharmaceutical products, we currently are developing one product for two indications (i.e., the use of a drug to treat a particular disease) and searching for additional products for our portfolio.

The company has assembled a proven management team, Board of Directors and product development team. The Processa team has over 25 years of experience developing drug products from IND enabling studies to NDA approvals while working on more than 50 drug development programs, including 30 FDA drug approvals.

The Company was formed in 2017 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Processa's common stock is traded on the OTC PINK SHEET under the symbol PCSA. For more information, please visit www.processapharma.com.

