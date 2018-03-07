medindia
ProSciento Expands Asia Pacific Operations with Office in Australia

Wednesday, March 7, 2018
SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSciento, Inc., a full scope clinical R&D services provider focused exclusively

on early phase clinical development programs in metabolic diseases, today announced the expansion of its Asia Pacific operations with an office in Brisbane, Queensland,
Australia.

The office will provide functional services in regulatory affairs, clinical project management, clinical monitoring, and medical affairs and provide third-party vendor management support for ProSciento's global biopharma clients.

ProSciento's clinical trial site network and the number of specialty methods and imaging hubs in that region is growing steadily. The country is recognized for its mature clinical research and healthcare infrastructure, highly skilled researchers, and a streamlined regulatory process, all key factors to support quality and expediency in early phase clinical trials. Data from studies conducted in Australia can be used to support international regulatory applications, including the US FDA and European Medicines Evaluation Agency (EMEA). Furthermore, the Australian government offers R&D tax incentives that make it a cost-effective location to carry out clinical trials.

"For many of our clients, Australia is a requested location for early phase clinical trials, often as part of a global multi-site clinical study strategy. The proximity to Asia and the Indian sub-continent, with many of the emerging biopharma companies situated in those geographies, makes Australia an excellent location for organizations like ProSciento.  We have found an extraordinary commitment to the highest scientific and operational quality standards and many centers with advanced metabolic research expertise, all of which are a natural fit with ProSciento's mission and vision. We're very pleased to be expanding our operations in that region to further serve our clients' needs globally," said Marcus Hompesch, M.D., ProSciento's Chief Executive Officer.

About ProSciento, Inc.

ProSciento is a metabolism-focused, full scope clinical R&D services provider, with a mission to advance the global development of novel therapeutics for NASH, diabetes and obesity. The company is widely recognized for quality and scientific excellence, an unparalleled methodological toolkit, and extensive experience with virtually all metabolic drug and device classes. Utilizing its scalable R&D services model – combining deep therapeutic area expertise, strategic planning, an unparalleled methodological tool kit, and operational execution from late preclinical to phase III readiness – ProSciento provides highly customizable services for its global client base in today's rapidly evolving landscape of metabolic drug and device development. For more information, please visit www.prosciento.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosciento-expands-asia-pacific-operations-with-office-in-australia-300609577.html

SOURCE ProSciento, Inc.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
