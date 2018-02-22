Pressure Relief Mattress Market Growing Steadily at 4.63% CAGR to 2021

PUNE, India, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

in ReportsnReports.com. The global pressure relief mattress market is growing steadily at a CAGR of 4.63%, owing to rise in demand from individual end-users and healthcare providers, who are looking for better patient care services. Long-term bed-riddenpatients in hospitals or in-home care and older adults are more prone to develop pressure ulcers due to lack of mobility. Growing demand for pressure relief mattress from such patients are driving the market growth.

Key players in the global pressure relief mattress market: Hill-Rom, Invacare, PARAMOUNT BED, and Stryker. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Abecca Healthcare, ADL, ArjoHuntleigh, Betterlifehealthcare, Fazzini, Kapmedicals, Lifeline Corporation, and Talley Group. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Availability of various raw materials. There are several types of raw materials available for manufacturing pressure relief mattress. The selection of raw materials depends on the type of mattress needs to be designed. Among several types, the most commonly used pressure relief mattress is the solid-filled pressure relief mattresses. For this, memory foam, coiled spring, and latex are preferred by the manufacturers as raw material. The memory foam pressure relief mattresses are the most common type of mattress.

According to the pressure relief mattress market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in number of pressure ulcer cases. Pressure ulcer or bed sores are one of the most frequent problems associated with the patients, who are undergoing long-term treatment, owing to lack of mobility and prolonged resting on bed. The unrelieved pressure, shear, or friction between bony prominences such as sacrum, heels, hips, shoulders, and elbow and the bed's surface can lead to pressure ulcer. This problem is mostly associated with older adult patients with impaired nutrition, vascular diseases, and other medical conditions that can lead to limited mobility. For instance, the growing number of orthopedic cases such as bone and joint fractures followed by bone-related surgeries are increasing the number of in-patients with pressure ulcer.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lack of product availability in developing countries. In hospitals, pressure relief mattresses are purchased through tender-based sales or by bulk to minimize per unit cost. In case of home care use, pressure relief mattresses are purchased from retail outlets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, mono or multi-brands stores, and from online stores. Online stores are popular among the users owing to various promotional offers. Currently, retailers, who are trying to enhance their online sales, focus on effective online education and targeted marketing to increase their product sales. Many sites have live chat options to instantly address queries. In addition, companies are encouraging its members to use their products themselves, in order to provide first-hand testimonials about the effectiveness of pressure relief mattress to their customers, thereby serve as a robust sales tool.

Another related report is Global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global electrical stimulation devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2017-2021. Key players in the global electrical stimulation devices market: Abbott (St. Jude Medical), Boston Scientific, and Medtronic. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: BTL, Cyberonics, DJO Global, ElecteroMedics, NeuroMetrix, Uroplasty, and Zynex.

According to the Electrical Stimulation Devices Market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing incidence of spinal injuries. The rising incidence of spinal injuries due to road traffic, falls, crashes, and violence in various parts of the world have a positive impact on the sales of ESDs in the global market. Spinal injuries result in temporary or permanent loss of sensation of autonomic nervous system and muscle function. The individual suffers from enormous pain in their muscle at such condition. However, in adverse conditions, surgery is recommended by the physicians for which postoperative pain is equally unbearable and depressing for individuals. The ESD is used for both pre- and post-operative conditions.

