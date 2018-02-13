Press registration now open for Nutrition 2018 meeting

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Reporters and bloggers are invited to attend Nutrition 2018,

June 9-12, 2018

Boston

the inaugural flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. The meeting will be heldat the Hynes Convention Center in

#Nutrition2018 is your source for high-quality nutrition research and news. Register for a complimentary press pass or follow along virtually to hear the latest scientific findings and explore their implications for practice, policy and industry.

The meeting will feature:

3,000+ top researchers, practitioners and other professionals

Hot topics such as personalized nutrition, food allergies, microbiome health and food economics

Interactive exhibits featuring new products and technology for research and practice

Awards recognizing leadership and innovation in the field

A comfortable, accessible atmosphere for finding stories and establishing new contacts

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. www.nutrition.org

