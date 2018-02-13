medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Press registration now open for Nutrition 2018 meeting

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Diet & Nutrition News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Experience the American Society for Nutrition's new annual meeting in Boston or register for virtual newsroom access

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Reporters and bloggers are invited to attend Nutrition 2018,

the inaugural flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. The meeting will be held June 9-12, 2018 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

#Nutrition2018 is your source for high-quality nutrition research and news. Register for a complimentary press pass or follow along virtually to hear the latest scientific findings and explore their implications for practice, policy and industry.

The meeting will feature:

  • 3,000+ top researchers, practitioners and other professionals
  • Hot topics such as personalized nutrition, food allergies, microbiome health and food economics
  • Interactive exhibits featuring new products and technology for research and practice
  • Awards recognizing leadership and innovation in the field
  • A comfortable, accessible atmosphere for finding stories and establishing new contacts

Register for a free press passQualifying journalists receive an embargoed press kit, access to our staffed on-site newsroom and a pass to attend all meeting sessions and events. Register now | Preliminary program

Access our Virtual NewsroomGet press releases and multimedia content online up to a week ahead of the presentations. Those with reporter access to EurekAlert! can find everything at our Virtual Newsroom. Alternatively, you may register to receive embargoed materials via email.

Stay in the knowSubscribe for updates, and we'll notify you when embargoed materials are available.

Follow #Nutrition2018 and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: Anne Johnson571.271.1986media@nutrition.org

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. www.nutrition.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-registration-now-open-for-nutrition-2018-meeting-300597018.html

SOURCE American Society for Nutrition



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.