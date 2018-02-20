Premier Philadelphia Dermatologist, Dr. Stephen Hess of Center City Dermatology, Offers Breakthrough RF Microneedling Technology for Skin Care Procedures

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "At Center City Dermatology, we are committed to providing our patients with

The Vivace is the latest advance in RF microneedling, combining the benefits and correction of microneedling with the skin tightening effects of radiofrequency (RF). Fully customizable for all skin types, the 36 gold-tipped needles are delivered with the control of the DaVinci Robot—the same technology used by expert surgeons across the country. This precise movement and depth of the needles delivers optimal results for the patient, and the channels created during the treatment provide an ideal canvas for posttreatment therapy. RF charged needles help to accelerate the production of collagen and elastin. Dr. Hess also offers PRP (platelet rich plasma) treatments in the office, which can further enhance collagen and elastin production while accelerating posttreatment healing.

Vivace is ideal for everyone, especially those hoping to correct acne scarring, diminish wrinkles, reduce pore size, achieve skin tightening, and minimize the appearance stretch marks. This procedure is safe and effective for any skin type or color and any season of the year! Dr. Hess would like to invite you to come in for a complementary consultation. During the consultation, a customized treatment plan and at-home regimen will be provided for maximum results. Invest in the Vivace for the long-lasting change that your skin has been waiting for.

About Center City DermatologyAt Center City Dermatology, Dr. Stephen D. Hess and his staff provide comprehensive and customized skin care encompassing all aspects of Medical, Surgical, Pediatric, and Aesthetic Dermatology. In addition to delivering the highest level of medical care, Center City Dermatology is committed to providing its clients with the most effective, cutting edge aesthetic treatments available. Located in the heart of Philadelphia, near Rittenhouse Square, Center City Dermatology is ready to assist you with all of your skin care needs.

About Cartessa AestheticsCartessa Aesthetics, LLC sources leading aesthetic medical devices for distribution to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetic physicians and medical spas. Because Cartessa is not tethered to any one manufacturer, Cartessa selects the most cutting-edge technologies that offer clinically proven efficacy, patient safety, and the best possible investment for patients and professionals. All products within Cartessa's portfolio are FDA-approved. For more information visit: www.cartessaaesthetics.com

