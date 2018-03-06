Prelude Fertility Partners with Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago, Expanding the Prelude Network to 4th Largest IVF Market in the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Prelude Fertility announced the addition of Advanced Fertility

Chicago

Center of, S.C. (AFC) to its rapidly growing network of fertility centers, now with 31 locations, following partnerships developed last year with Pacific Fertility Center and Vivere Health. It also marks Prelude's entry into the 4th largest market for in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures and will lead to strategic synergies between AFC's proprietary frozen donor egg bank and Prelude's MyEggBank, which is one of the largest of its kind in the country.

"Partnering with AFC delivers on our strategy to create a strong presence in the country's largest metropolitan areas. It also enhances our efforts to unite the country's top fertility experts and centers boasting the best outcomes, as well as best practices that expand our ability to help patients," said Prelude Fertility Chief Executive Officer Susan Hertzberg. "As one of the largest fertility clinics in the Midwest, AFC brings nationally-recognized excellence and industry leading success rates to the Prelude Network. They will also help us grow our resources offered to partner clinics through MyEggBank."

AFC operates three centers, with its headquarters in Gurnee, IL and satellite locations in Chicago and Crystal Lake. It is one of the nation's leading infertility practices, providing advanced fertility, IVF, and egg donation services to the Chicago market for over 20 years. AFC's IVF and egg donation success rates are consistently among the highest in the country and exceed national averages. In 2015, according to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), AFC achieved the following live birth rates based on preliminary primary outcome per egg retrieval cycle using a patient's own eggs: <35 years of age = 57.9%, 35-37 years of age = 57.3% and 38-40 years of age = 36.4%. The 2015 national averages were: <35 years of age = 40.9%, 35-37 years of age = 30.9% and 38-40 years of age = 20.1%. Additionally, per 2015 SART data, AFC achieved a live birth rate of 83.1% per cycle for women using fresh donor eggs compared to the national average of 50.4%.

Collins Ward, Partner at Lee Equity said, "The partnership with Dr. Sherbahn, Dr. Catenacci and Dr. Jones, along with the outstanding team at Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago further extends and enhances Prelude's mission for clinic excellence. AFC will offer individuals and families the benefit of Prelude's national network of premier physicians, medicine and egg freezing capabilities in an accessible and affordable way."

AFC was established in 1997 by Dr. Richard Sherbahn, an accomplished reproductive endocrinologist and researcher who serves as the center's program and laboratory director. The center currently maintains a staff of 33 full-time employees at AFC's three locations, led by Sherbahn and fellow reproductive endocrinologists and infertility specialists Dr. Michelle Catenacci and Dr. Gary Jones.

"Since we founded Advanced Fertility Center, our goal has been to pair clinical excellence with expanding patient reach," said AFC Founder, Dr. Richard Sherbahn. "For us, it's about delivering on our promise to help make patients' childbearing dreams a reality. Joining the Prelude Network is going to significantly expand that potential and impact in ways that weren't previously seen to be possible."

About Prelude Fertility Prelude is a comprehensive fertility company focused on providing people with the best options for meeting their family-building goals. Using a proactive approach to fertility care, Prelude aims to improve people's chances of having healthy babies when they are ready. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Martín Varsavsky, Lee Equity Partners, Reproductive Biology Associates and MyEggBank, the company was established to give men and women more reproductive choices and greater control over their biological clocks. By coupling earlier decision making with the latest reproductive science and technology, Prelude can increase the probability of having a healthy baby and decrease the chances of requiring infertility therapy later in life. http://www.PreludeFertility.com

About Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago, with offices in Chicago, Gurnee and Crystal Lake, IL, offers advanced reproductive technology services such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg donation and genetic analysis of embryos. They also provide egg donation, fertility preservation via egg freezing, gestational surrogacy and LGBT family building, with a focus on compassionate and individualized care of the highest possible quality. http://www.AdvancedFertility.com

About Lee Equity Partners, LLC Lee Equity Partners is a New York–based private equity firm that partners with strong management teams to accelerate growth and build market leading companies. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 to $100 million in middle market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including healthcare services, financial services, business services and consumer. http://www.LeeEquity.com

Disclaimer A comparison of clinic success rates may not be meaningful because patient medical characteristics, treatment approaches, and entry criteria for ART may vary from clinic to clinic. For more details on Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago's 2015 success rates, please visit the SART website: AFC 2015 Clinic Summary Report

