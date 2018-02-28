Pre-Market Technical Scan on Drug Makers Equities -- GW Pharma, Heron Therapeutics, Immune Pharma, and Johnson & Johnson

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community.

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

On, US markets saw broad based losses with allsectors finishing the trading sessions in red. Major US indices were also bearish at the close of yesterday's session. The NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 7,330.35, down 1.23%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 1.16% lower, to finish at 25,410.03; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,744.28, down 1.27%. This Wednesday morning, WallStEquities.com looks at the performance of these four Drug Manufacturers - Major stocks: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH), Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX), Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNP), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

GW Pharmaceuticals

On Tuesday, shares in Cambridge, the UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals PLC recorded a trading volume of 398,288 shares. The stock ended the session 2.43% lower at $115.46. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.25%. Moreover, shares of GW Pharma, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 29.75.

Heron Therapeutics

San Diego, California headquartered Heron Therapeutics Inc.'s stock closed the day 2.65% lower at $22.05 with a total trading volume of 596,253 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 30.47% in the previous three months and 45.54% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.44% and 31.53%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Heron Therapeutics, which engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs, have an RSI of 50.94. Free research on HRTX can be accessed at:

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Shares in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey headquartered Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 473,560 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 6.60% lower at $0.34. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 39.38%. Furthermore, shares of Immune Pharma, which develops therapeutic agents in the fields of immuno-inflammation, dermatology, and immuno-oncology, have an RSI of 28.21. Sign up today for the free research report on IMNP at:

Johnson & Johnson

New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson's stock finished Tuesday's session 0.30% lower at $131.67 with a total trading volume of 7.08 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.57% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.23%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide, have an RSI of 43.39. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on JNJ at:

