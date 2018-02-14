Praos Health Introduces The First Healthcare Credentialing And HR Management Platform Dedicated To Nurses

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin, Texas-based Praos Health Inc. launched

inand offers a revolutionary, on-demandplatform to connect hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and home health agencies directly with nurses to staff shifts: anytime, anywhere.

Praos was developed to meet an identified need — matching qualified and vetted nurses looking for more flexible schedules with healthcare organizations in need of staffing to cover open shifts. By connecting them directly without an intermediary, and empowering nurses to work when they want and where they want, Praos Health offers a novel solution to address the nursing shortage.

Over the past 16 months, Praos Health has formed partnerships with hospitals across Texas and today announces the release of its enhanced Professional Briefcase® - an HR service delivery cloud designed especially for nurses.

A foundational component of the platform, the Professional Briefcase® brings together employee file management, license verification, credential management and better engagement for contingent and full time nurses.

The Professional Briefcase®offers a 360 degree view into nurses' credentials, certifications, experience, skills, competencies, and health screenings, and comes with an industry first Continuous Compliance capability, with daily primary source licensure verification, automated credential tracking and real-time eligibility checks.

Healthcare organizations large and small can automate routine HR processes, keep track of employee documents digitally, record and monitor expiration dates for compliance and be always ready for regulatory surveys.

The Professional Briefcase® removes the burden of constant follow up needed for maintaining compliance and enhances nurse engagement with proactive alerts and reminders for expiring credentials and certifications. It also provides access to accredited continuing education courses (CEUs) required for renewals.

"Praos Health represents a win-win for our hospital and our nurses who are either employed or support us as PRNs; all who provide a valuable service," states John Graves, CEO of Lillian Hudspeth Hospital, Sonora TX. "It is a brilliant concept that saves everyone a tremendous amount of time spent on tedious but necessary tasks related to HR files and documentation."

Founder and CEO Rohini Bochaton states: "The Professional Briefcase® is fundamental to the Praos Health platform and was designed to simplify the onboarding and ongoing management of a nurse's professional data. Nurses are busy multi-taskers. They tell us about their challenges to keep licenses and a myriad of other credentials current, in one central location and always accessible. On the other hand, our partner hospitals needed a better way to manage nurse credentials and ensure timely renewals to maintain compliance. There were also a lot of resources and time allocated to keeping employees' files ready for regulatory surveys. We applied our technology expertise to create a solution which benefits both parties."

The Professional Briefcase® is now available nationwide for healthcare organizations and independent practices looking to streamline the recruitment, orientation, and ongoing management of their permanent and contingent nursing team's files.

