medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Praos Health Introduces The First Healthcare Credentialing And HR Management Platform Dedicated To Nurses

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Designed specifically for nurses, the Professional Briefcase® provides HR file automation and continuous compliance, setting a new standard in streamlining recruitment, onboarding and staffing management.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin, Texas-based Praos Health Inc. launched

in September 2016 and offers a revolutionary, on-demand Smart Healthcare Staffing® platform to connect hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and home health agencies directly with nurses to staff shifts: anytime, anywhere. 

Praos was developed to meet an identified need — matching qualified and vetted nurses looking for more flexible schedules with healthcare organizations in need of staffing to cover open shifts. By connecting them directly without an intermediary, and empowering nurses to work when they want and where they want, Praos Health offers a novel solution to address the nursing shortage.

Over the past 16 months, Praos Health has formed partnerships with hospitals across Texas and today announces the release of its enhanced Professional Briefcase® - an HR service delivery cloud designed especially for nurses.

A foundational component of the platform, the Professional Briefcase® brings together employee file management, license verification, credential management and better engagement for contingent and full time nurses.

The Professional Briefcase®offers a 360 degree view into nurses' credentials, certifications, experience, skills, competencies, and health screenings, and comes with an industry first Continuous Compliance capability, with daily primary source licensure verification, automated credential tracking and real-time eligibility checks.

Healthcare organizations large and small can automate routine HR processes, keep track of employee documents digitally, record and monitor expiration dates for compliance and be always ready for regulatory surveys.

The Professional Briefcase® removes the burden of constant follow up needed for maintaining compliance and enhances nurse engagement with proactive alerts and reminders for expiring credentials and certifications. It also provides access to accredited continuing education courses (CEUs) required for renewals.

"Praos Health represents a win-win for our hospital and our nurses who are either employed or support us as PRNs; all who provide a valuable service," states John Graves, CEO of Lillian Hudspeth Hospital, Sonora TX. "It is a brilliant concept that saves everyone a tremendous amount of time spent on tedious but necessary tasks related to HR files and documentation."

Founder and CEO Rohini Bochaton states: "The Professional Briefcase® is fundamental to the Praos Health platform and was designed to simplify the onboarding and ongoing management of a nurse's professional data. Nurses are busy multi-taskers. They tell  us about their challenges to keep licenses and a myriad of other credentials current, in one central location and always accessible. On the other hand, our partner hospitals needed a better way to manage nurse credentials and ensure timely renewals to maintain compliance. There were also a lot of resources and time allocated to keeping employees' files ready for regulatory surveys. We applied our technology expertise to create a solution which benefits both parties."

The Professional Briefcase® is now available nationwide for healthcare organizations and independent practices looking to streamline the recruitment, orientation, and ongoing management of their permanent and contingent nursing team's files.

About Praos Health

Praos is an ancient Greek term that means "balance of power." Praos Health is transforming healthcare contingent staffing through balance and transparency.

To learn more about Praos Health, visit PraosHealth.com or call 855.667.7267.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/praos-health-introduces-the-first-healthcare-credentialing-and-hr-management-platform-dedicated-to-nurses-300598486.html

SOURCE Praos Health Inc.



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.