medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Powerful and Safe Supplement for Brain Health Now Available as Food Ingredient

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

BioPQQ®, only supplement of its kind with NDI notification, receives "GRAS" designation

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPQQ®, an all-natural supplement that promotes nerve growth factor in the brain,

has received GRAS ("generally regarded as safe") designation, enabling it to be used as a food ingredient. Manufactured by Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., BioPQQ is the only supplement of its kind with New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) notification from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, attesting to the stringent quality control and safety standards in its production. 

Dozens of in vitro and in vivo clinical studies and trials suggest that BioPQQ may have significant anti-oxidative and neurogenerative benefits for heart and brain health. By potentially stimulating Nerve Growth Factor, BioPQQ may protect neurons in the brain that are susceptible to lethal damage from oxidative stress. BioPQQ has been shown to inhibit neurotoxicity and promote "mitochondrial biogenesis" to energize cells, particularly in the brain. Its anti-oxidative effect has been demonstrated to be significantly higher than both Vitamin C and Vitamin E.

Mitsubishi's proprietary fermentation process for harvesting BioPQQ naturally is well-controlled and well-documented. No other compound of its kind on the market has been as rigorously tested and studied.

Interest in supplements to support brain health has risen dramatically in recent years. The global brain health supplements market is expected to reach $11.6 billion by 2024, up from $2.3 billion reported in 20151, reflecting significant consumer concerns about maintaining healthy brain functioning.

BioPQQ is sold in the U.S. through distributors and vitamin retailers. Information about and samples of BioPQQ will be available this week, at Natural Products Expo West (Anaheim Convention Center; March 7-11, 2018), Booth #4169.

"Consumers are increasingly interested in supplements that support brain health, but they are also concerned about safety," says Shoji Matsukawa, general manager, organic chemicals sales & marketing for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America. "BioPQQ has been rigorously tested in numerous studies. Its NDI notification is a significant demonstration of safety and efficacy because the FDA questions the identity or safety profile of the ingredients in many NDI filings. This quality assurance is critical for consumers who are taking precautions to improve their mental acuity and live a healthy lifestyle."

For more information, visit Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America's booth #4169 at Natural Products Expo West, or visit www.biopqq.com.

About Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America has been leading the way in the fields of basic chemicals to specialty and advanced materials in the United States since 1984. As a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. in Tokyo, MGCA follows the same company motto, "To offer unique products through original technology." With Tokyo leading the charge and developing innovative new technologies and materials, MGCA strives to bring that excellence to the shores of the United States of America. For more information, visit www.mgc-a.com.

1 Source: Acute Market Reports (April, 2017). http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/brain-health-supplements-market

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerful-and-safe-supplement-for-brain-health-now-available-as-food-ingredient-300609106.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co.



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.