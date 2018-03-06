Powerful and Safe Supplement for Brain Health Now Available as Food Ingredient

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPQQ®, an all-natural supplement that promotes nerve growth factor in the brain,

has received GRAS ("generally regarded as safe") designation, enabling it to be used as a food ingredient. Manufactured by Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., BioPQQ is the only supplement of its kind with New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) notification from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, attesting to the stringent quality control and safety standards in its production.

Dozens of in vitro and in vivo clinical studies and trials suggest that BioPQQ may have significant anti-oxidative and neurogenerative benefits for heart and brain health. By potentially stimulating Nerve Growth Factor, BioPQQ may protect neurons in the brain that are susceptible to lethal damage from oxidative stress. BioPQQ has been shown to inhibit neurotoxicity and promote "mitochondrial biogenesis" to energize cells, particularly in the brain. Its anti-oxidative effect has been demonstrated to be significantly higher than both Vitamin C and Vitamin E.

Mitsubishi's proprietary fermentation process for harvesting BioPQQ naturally is well-controlled and well-documented. No other compound of its kind on the market has been as rigorously tested and studied.

Interest in supplements to support brain health has risen dramatically in recent years. The global brain health supplements market is expected to reach $11.6 billion by 2024, up from $2.3 billion reported in 20151, reflecting significant consumer concerns about maintaining healthy brain functioning.

BioPQQ is sold in the U.S. through distributors and vitamin retailers. Information about and samples of BioPQQ will be available this week, at Natural Products Expo West (Anaheim Convention Center; March 7-11, 2018), Booth #4169.

"Consumers are increasingly interested in supplements that support brain health, but they are also concerned about safety," says Shoji Matsukawa, general manager, organic chemicals sales & marketing for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America. "BioPQQ has been rigorously tested in numerous studies. Its NDI notification is a significant demonstration of safety and efficacy because the FDA questions the identity or safety profile of the ingredients in many NDI filings. This quality assurance is critical for consumers who are taking precautions to improve their mental acuity and live a healthy lifestyle."

