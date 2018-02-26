Powered by 2U, Yale School of Medicine Welcomes 43 Students to the Yale Physician Assistant Online Program

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, announced today that the Yale School of Medicine has welcomed an inaugural class of 43 students to its Yale Physician Assistant Online (Yale PA Online) Master of Medical Science program. The PA Online graduate program is a collaboration between 2U, Inc. and the

For more information on the program, please visit paonline.yale.edu/ and for an article providing additional background on Yale PA Online, please visit: medicine.yale.edu/news/article.aspx?id=16706.

