Powered by 2U, Yale School of Medicine Welcomes 43 Students to the Yale Physician Assistant Online Program

Monday, February 26, 2018 Drug News
LANHAM, Md., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, announced today that the

Yale School of Medicine has welcomed an inaugural class of 43 students to its Yale Physician Assistant Online (Yale PA Online) Master of Medical Science program. The PA Online graduate program is a collaboration between 2U, Inc. and the
Yale School of Medicine. 2U provides support in areas including technology and curriculum delivery. Yale PA Online enables talented, aspiring physician assistants from across the country to benefit from a Yale education while staying in their home communities. 

For more information on the program, please visit paonline.yale.edu/ and for an article providing additional background on Yale PA Online, please visit: medicine.yale.edu/news/article.aspx?id=16706.

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) 2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com. 

Media contacts:Shirley Chow, 2U, Inc.schow@2U.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powered-by-2u-yale-school-of-medicine-welcomes-43-students-to-the-yale-physician-assistant-online-program-300603945.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
