Potomac Urology's Dr. John Klein Receives Recognition as Rezum® Center of Excellence for Expertise in BPH Treatment

BPH, or an enlarged prostate gland, is one of the top 10 most common and costly conditions affecting 14 million American men aged 50 or older, with nearly one million new diagnoses each year. BPH causes significant quality of life issues including lack of sleep, anxiety, challenges with sexual function and limits to daily activities.

Dr. Klein notes that "Rez?m has not only offered a great treatment for patients who may otherwise have undergone more invasive procedures such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), but also offers a great alternative to long-term daily medication. It has pioneered a new space in BPH treatment. It is effective, less invasive than surgical options, and avoids sexual side effects of surgical procedures and medication treatment."

Developed by NxThera, Rez?m is performed in a clinic or out-patient setting. Rez?m uses the natural thermal energy stored in water vapor, or steam, to treat the enlarged prostate tissue that causes BPH urinary symptoms such as frequency, urgency, irregular flow, weak stream, straining and getting up at night to urinate. The water vapor is delivered into the targeted prostate tissue and when the vapor contacts the tissue it condenses, releasing the stored thermal energy, causing the obstructive prostate tissue cells to die. Over the next few weeks, the body's natural healing response eliminates the treated tissue, shrinking the prostate. With the obstructive tissue removed, the urethra opens, reducing BPH symptoms and improving the patient's quality of life and ability to urinate while preserving sexual function. To date, more than 20,000 men have been effectively treated with the Rez?m System across the U.S. and Europe.

Dr. Klein's patients have been pleased with the treatment. One notes, "Rez?m has allowed me to focus on enjoying my daily activities, without focusing on where the nearest bathroom is located. It has provided freedom."

"Our goal is to transform the lives of BPH patients across the country with the Rez?m System," said Bob Paulson, president and CEO of NxThera. "With Dr. Klein's expertise and advanced training with Rez?m, patients suffering from BPH in the Virginia and Washington, D.C., area now have a minimally invasive, lasting and cost-effective alternative for the treatment of BPH so they can get back to enjoying a better quality of life."

Highlights of the Rez?m therapy include:

Performed in-office and patients can return home immediately.

Does not require general anesthesia.

Relieves symptoms safely and effectively.

Is an alternative to BPH medications, eliminating the need for long-term BPH medication use.

Provides noticeable symptom improvement within two weeks.

Preserves erectile and urinary functions.

Allows patients to return to regular activities within a few days.

Considered medically necessary by Medicare and covered by most private insurance payers.

About Potomac Urology Potomac Urology is a group comprised of five urologists, all of whom have subspecialty interests. Their doctors have trained at top institutions such as Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Indiana. They have fellowship and subspecialty training in multiple areas. Special areas of interest include BPH, urethral stricture, and male voiding dysfunction; urologic oncology – prostate, bladder, kidney, and testis cancers; erectile dysfunction and men's health; urogynecology - female voiding and sexual dysfunction; and robotic surgery. The physicians at Potomac Urology are well-versed in the most current treatment paradigms and remain committed to the most up-to-date surgical and procedural technology.

About NxThera and the Rez?m System NxThera pioneered its Convective Water Vapor Energy (WAVE®) platform technology to treat a variety of endourological conditions, beginning with BPH. The company is conducting advanced development and clinical research to potentially expand application of its technology to include the targeted treatment of cancerous prostate, kidney and bladder tissue as well as OAB. NxThera's FDA-cleared Rez?m System is indicated to treat symptoms of BPH using thermal energy that is convectively delivered to obstructive prostate tissue in targeted, precise treatments, with minimal discomfort. Three-year clinical data demonstrates sustained improvements in LUTS, urine flow, quality of life, and preservation of sexual function. Founded in 2008, NxThera is located in Maple Grove, Minn. For more information, visit http://www.Rez?m.com.

