Possible Drop in UK Facelifts Underlines Increasing Variety of Plastic Surgery Offerings, says Dr. J Plastic Surgery

Monday, February 26, 2018 General News
Commenting on a recent article, a Beverly Hills based plastic surgeon says that, as long as people have to appear in public, computer touch-ups won't replace real-world facial rejuvenation.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 7th article

in The Telegraph reports on an apparent significant drop in the number of facelifts (rhytidectomies) being performed in the United Kingdom, which some experts are connecting to the popularity of facial filtering software that can improve a person's appearance in the virtual world. Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., more casually known to his patients as Dr. J, says that he's continuing to see a steady flow of facial rejuvenation patients coming to his office, but he's also seeing patients looking for other types of facial rejuvenation. The doctor adds that, while it's possible that fewer people are being motivated to seek out facelifts by their dissatisfaction with their pictures on Instagram or Facebook, it's also possible that the increasing popularity of injectables such as Botox and facial fillers are simply giving people more facial rejuvenation options. Some patients are saying that the injectables are allowing them to delay making a decision on whether or not a facelift is right for them.

Dr. J says that many of his patients in their thirties or early forties are also looking at Botox as a way to prevent wrinkling before it happens. He adds that, while many older patients also take advantage of this approach, it's important to remember that the effects of injectables, while powerful, are temporary. A facelift, says Dr. J, is still the only effective long-term treatment to defeat wrinkling and achieve a more rested and youthful appearance. The doctor adds, however, that other surgical procedures can also have a powerful impact when performed in combination with a facelift of by themselves.

Eye lifts, for example, are very useful for diminishing bags and dark circles under the eyes, says Dr. J. He adds that, while most people don't think of nose contouring procedures (rhinoplasty) as a way to look younger, making the nose look smaller can have a surprising but subtle impact. Since people's noses and ears gradually grow throughout a person's life, we unconsciously associate smaller looking noses with youth.

Dr. J adds that, while most of us are spending an increasing amount of time on our smart phones and computers, the place the online world knows as IRL (in real life) is still where we all live and want to look our best in. Facial retouching software, he adds, can only take someone so far.

Readers who like to learn more facial rejuvenation and other types of procedures for both men and women can call Dr. J's office at 310-683-0200. The can also learn about Dr. J's qualifications at his web site. Dr. J is double board certified in both plastic surgery and general surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery.

 

SOURCE Dr. J Plastic Surgery



Latest Press Releases

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
