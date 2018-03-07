medindia
Popular LGBT Consultancy Will Relaunch With Focus on Free Services for Same-sex Couples

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 General News
One of the world's most well-known gestational surrogacy consultancies, Sensible Surrogacy, has announced the relaunch of its online service this week with a focus on providing free consulting services to same-sex couples considering surrogacy to conceive their families.

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five years ago, Bill Houghton and his husband

had two sons born through gestational surrogacy in India. Navigating the international bureaucracy was a challenge, and when Houghton returned home he vowed to help all other couples who were considering the same journey.

And so the "Sensible Surrogacy Guide" was born.

"When I went through this process it was hard to find reliable information, and impossible to know who was giving you real advice and who was just trying to sell you something," said Houghton, founder of the Sensible Surrogacy consultancy. "I promised myself that I would do whatever I could to help similar couples who were searching for ways to start their own families."

Houghton put up a quick website, and wrote down everything he had learned through his experience overseas. There have been several iterations of that service since then. But this week Sensible Surrogacy is relaunching with a new design and renewed focus on that first mission – to freely answer any question for same-sex couples looking to start families.

"Five years ago, my priority was to just answer people's questions and share whatever insights I picked up from my experiences. Now we're returning to those roots – and it feels great!"

The core feature of the organization's redesign is a new focus on free consulting services. Same-sex couples are invited to use the service to navigate the complexities of international surrogacy worldwide- -- from basic information like "Where is gay surrogacy legal?" to detailed information like "What to look for in a good surrogate mother?"

At the heart of the updated Surrogacy Guide is a new "Ask the Experts" feature, which invites LGBT couples to send questions via the website for a response from the Consultancy's network of experts worldwide. Questions and answers will now be included in the Surrogacy Guide's searchable database. Houghton believes the result will soon be the most exhaustive source of information on every conceivable topic related to gestational surrogacy worldwide.

"We already have dozens of articles that describe step-by-step how to successfully conceive a baby via surrogacy in many countries around the world," Houghton says. "But we still spend about 80% of every day fielding questions from new parents just starting their journey. Starting this week, every time we answer a new question it will go into our database so that all couples can benefit."

Sensible Surrogacy's network of contributors includes doctors, lawyers, and industry experts in many countries – including the United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain and India.

Sensible Surrogacy is an ethical IVF & surrogacy consultancy and publisher of the Sensible Surrogacy Guide, which is the definitive source for how surrogacy works for same-sex couples. Since 2012 they have advocated for affordable, complete and ethical surrogacy services through their international consultants and a network of medical and legal service providers.

 

SOURCE Sensible Surrogacy



Latest Press Releases

