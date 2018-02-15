medindia
PinneyAssociates Offering Two-Part Webinar Series On Rx-to-OTC Switch - Regulatory And Commercial Best Practices

Thursday, February 15, 2018
BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PinneyAssociates is offering a complimentary two-part webinar series on Rx-to-OTC switch.  The first webinar,

Rx to OTC Switch: Planning for Regulatory Success, was held on February 8, 2018 and is now available online.  The second webinar, Rx to OTC Switch: Planning for Commercial Success, will be held February
22, 2018, at 12:30pm EDT.

Rx-to-OTC switch is a complex process involving managing numerous parallel workstreams that together are aimed at regulatory approval of a commercially successful OTC product that will benefit public health. 

In the first webinar, Rx to OTC Switch: Planning for Regulatory Success, presenter Christine Sweeney, Ph.D., MPH, focused on best practices for achieving regulatory approval of an Rx-to-OTC switch.  During the webinar, presenter George Quesnelle flagged the critical points in the regulatory process where commercial teams need to be involved, although he will cover the best practices for achieving commercial success in further detail in the second webinar of the series. To view a recording of the first webinar, click the following link: https://xtalks.com/webinars/rx-to-otc-switch-planning-for-regulatory-success/.

In the second webinar, Rx to OTC Switch: Planning for Commercial Success, George Quesnelle will address the best practices for commercial success of an Rx-to-OTC switch. During the webinar, Dr. Sweeney will highlight the critical points at which regulatory and commercial teams need to collaborate most closely. This webinar will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 12:30pm EDT. To learn more about the webinar and register, click the following link: https://xtalks.com/webinars/rx-to-otc-switch-planning-for-commercial-success/

Who should attend? Mid and senior level professionals responsible for identifying Rx-to-OTC switch candidates and supporting Rx-to-OTC switches. Relevant areas of expertise include regulatory affairs, project management, clinical research, commercial, and medical.

Presenters: The presenters are Christine Sweeney, Ph.D., MPH, Director, Issues Management, PinneyAssociates and George Quesnelle, Senior Strategic Advisor, OTC Commercialization and Optimization, PinneyAssociates.

About PinneyAssociates PinneyAssociates is a pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare consulting company that helps clients to reduce their regulatory risk and enhance the commercial value of their life sciences products. PinneyAssociates consults with companies that market a wide variety of prescription and over-the-counter medications. PinneyAssociates' experts have extensive expertise in Rx-to-OTC switch, abuse-deterrent drug formulation evaluation, abuse potential assessment, as well as pharmaceutical risk management, and tobacco harm reduction.  Please see the Disclosure section of the manuscript for information regarding PinneyAssociates' client relationships around tobacco and nicotine.

For more information about PinneyAssociates, please contact us at +1.301.718.8440 or info@pinneyassociates.com, or learn more about our work at www.pinneyassociates.com. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinneyassociates-offering-two-part-webinar-series-on-rx-to-otc-switch---regulatory-and-commercial-best-practices-300599655.html

SOURCE PinneyAssociates



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only.
