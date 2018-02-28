medindia
PilotFish's New eiConsole for X12 Delivers Rapid EDI X12 Integration

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 General News
HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration (APHI) announces the eiConsole

for X12 Bundle offering, a marriage of PilotFish's best-of-breed data transformation and mapping components with X12 standards artifacts. APHI licenses and redistributes artifacts of the X12 standard as a component of the new eiConsole for X12 bundle
via a strategic X12 and PilotFish HIT partnership. EDI X12 healthcare customers now can take advantage of seamless and efficient parsing, mapping, validation and/or production of any X12 standards message.

The eiConsole for X12 brings immediate benefits to X12 EDI users across healthcare starting with more efficient processes resulting in lower operational and maintenance costs. PilotFish's Integration Engine solutions allow healthcare users to better leverage the use of X12 EDI data critical to major developments in population health initiatives, value-based care, risk analysis and analytics thus lowering the cost of delivering healthcare and simplifying its administration.

"PilotFish is an expert in healthcare interoperability, a trusted adviser and innovator. Our new eiConsole for X12 bundle allows us to deliver a high-quality, platform-independent and easy-to-use middleware solution that will support X12's untold number of users and uses," said Monika Vainius, Executive Vice President, APHI.

As with PilotFish's other products, in the eiConsole for X12, interfaces are configured in an assembly line fashion via a graphical automated interface assembly line. It provides a consistent means for configuring an interface, no matter how complex or simple or if working with EDI, HL7, CDA, FHIR, XML or some other data format! Now teams only need to learn and use one tool.

With the new eiConsole for X12, PilotFish gives EDI X12 healthcare customers the integration options and strategies to adapt more quickly and profitably to the rapid change across healthcare.

About X12

X12, chartered by the American National Standards Institute for more than 35 years, develops and maintains EDI standards and XML schemas which drive business processes globally. X12's diverse membership includes technologists and business process experts in health care, insurance, transportation, finance, government, supply chain and other industries. Visit X12.org for more information.

About Applied PilotFish Healthcare IntegrationAPHI is a subsidiary of PilotFish Technology. Founded in 2001, PilotFish develops middleware for the integration of disparate systems. APHII distributes PilotFish products directly to healthcare industry end users, solution providers and through select channel partners. Visit Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration for more information. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pilotfishs-new-eiconsole-for-x12-delivers-rapid-edi-x12-integration-300605881.html

SOURCE Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration



