medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Physician-Owned Orthopedic Alliance Expanding As New Medicare Payment Program Begins

Friday, March 9, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

TROY, Mich., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIARQ Health, headquartered in Troy, MI, announces that The Alliance, an innovative,

orthopedic-physician owned and led bundled payment partnership, is expanding to states including Ohio, Florida, Alabama, and Texas.

Bundled

Payment reimbursement models are becoming the standard way Orthopedic episodes are reimbursed. The Alliance, a physician-owned and led organization, is redesigning healthcare around these bundles to offer better outcomes and patient experiences. As the result of recent changes in healthcare, the Alliance has already brought together many leading orthopedic surgeons to set a new standard of care as bundled payments become the standard in healthcare.

Now, with the introduction of BPCI-Advanced from CMS, TRIARQ Health has taken The Alliance nationwide to help physicians get involved in this CMS program. BPCI-Advanced marks the third-generation of a bundled payment initiative that has existed under two different presidential administrations and will continue until at least 2025.

"Healthcare is re-aligning in a way that maximizes the value of care," shared TRIARQ Health VP of Value-Based Services, Sabrina Dobbins. "By creating and building episodic care teams led by the physicians, and implementing incentives around quality, bundled payment programs like BPCI-Advanced will help us all achieve better outcomes across the board."

Formed in 2017, The Alliance is helping its members create the most prestigious orthopedic value-based organization in the market. Already contracting with one of the nation's largest payers, The Alliance is the only entity of its kind.

"We believe that the best outcomes are always achieved when the physician is in the driver's seat," said TRIARQ Health CEO Mike Sappington. "That is why our Alliance is physician-owned and physician-led. We are completely aligned with the patient and doctor's interest in delivering high-value care and great outcomes.

TRIARQ Health is a Physician Practice Services company that partners with doctors to run modern patient-centered practices so they can be rewarded for delivering high-value care. For more information, visit www.triarqhealth.com.

For more information on the Alliance, email or call Alliance Director Scott Purdy, scott@triarqhealth.com, (248) 392-5631 visit www.triarqhealth.com/bpci-2018.

Media Contact: Andrea Walker-Leidy Phone: 248-606-5288 Email: andrea@walkerpublicity.com   Triarq Health www.triarqhealth.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physician-owned-orthopedic-alliance-expanding-as-new-medicare-payment-program-begins-300610980.html

SOURCE TRIARQ Health



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.