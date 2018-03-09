Physician-Owned Orthopedic Alliance Expanding As New Medicare Payment Program Begins

TROY, Mich., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIARQ Health, headquartered in Troy, MI, announces that The Alliance, an innovative,

Ohio

Florida

Alabama

Texas

orthopedic-physician owned and led bundled payment partnership, is expanding to states including, and

Bundled

Payment reimbursement models are becoming the standard way Orthopedic episodes are reimbursed. The Alliance, a physician-owned and led organization, is redesigning healthcare around these bundles to offer better outcomes and patient experiences. As the result of recent changes in healthcare, the Alliance has already brought together many leading orthopedic surgeons to set a new standard of care as bundled payments become the standard in healthcare.

Now, with the introduction of BPCI-Advanced from CMS, TRIARQ Health has taken The Alliance nationwide to help physicians get involved in this CMS program. BPCI-Advanced marks the third-generation of a bundled payment initiative that has existed under two different presidential administrations and will continue until at least 2025.

"Healthcare is re-aligning in a way that maximizes the value of care," shared TRIARQ Health VP of Value-Based Services, Sabrina Dobbins. "By creating and building episodic care teams led by the physicians, and implementing incentives around quality, bundled payment programs like BPCI-Advanced will help us all achieve better outcomes across the board."

Formed in 2017, The Alliance is helping its members create the most prestigious orthopedic value-based organization in the market. Already contracting with one of the nation's largest payers, The Alliance is the only entity of its kind.

"We believe that the best outcomes are always achieved when the physician is in the driver's seat," said TRIARQ Health CEO Mike Sappington. "That is why our Alliance is physician-owned and physician-led. We are completely aligned with the patient and doctor's interest in delivering high-value care and great outcomes.

TRIARQ Health is a Physician Practice Services company that partners with doctors to run modern patient-centered practices so they can be rewarded for delivering high-value care. For more information, visit www.triarqhealth.com.

For more information on the Alliance, email or call Alliance Director Scott Purdy, scott@triarqhealth.com, (248) 392-5631 visit www.triarqhealth.com/bpci-2018.

