Physeon GmbH Names Patrick Kullmann Chief Executive Officer

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Physeon GmbH, a leading developer of medical technology products

Patrick Kullmann

for venous access, today announced that the Company has named Mr.as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Patrick Kullmann is an accomplished and experienced senior leader

in the MedTech, Bio Tech and Pharmaceutical industries. He has served in numerous leadership positions at large, multinational companies including Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), Boston Scientific (BSX) and Medtronic (MDT). Patrick is also a highly qualified and accomplished leader in the startup space with a proven track record of success in the medical technology field. Physeon is his seventh start up in his 33 years career. Most recently, Patrick served as the COO and President for Medovex Corp. (MDVX) on the NASDAQ and OTC markets. He has successfully raised funding in private and public markets.

"We're very pleased to have Patrick join the Physeon team at such an exciting time in its evolution. Patrick's background, experience and accomplishments makes him a perfect leader for the organization," stated Mr. Alan Wilson, CEO of Novintum Medical Technology GmbH, the parent company of Physeon.

"I'm thrilled to join the Physeon team as it continues to move toward the anticipated US clinical trial with its disruptive Veinplicity™ device for venous access. I am confident that my background in leading highly successful teams will translate into establishing and executing a successful FDA trial strategy for future US approval," said Mr. Kullmann. The Veinplicity device has CE Mark and has been available for sale under a limited pilot launch in EU.

Peripheral IV cannulation is the most commonly performed medical intervention in the world. Successful venous cannulation is challenged in many areas based on the variability in a patient's anatomy and disease state status. Challenges with venous access are common and can lead to delayed procedures, increased costs, further medical complications and patient discomfort. The Veinplicity™ device addresses these practice challenges by its intended physiological mechanism of increasing the size of the targeted vein and its lumen. Veinplicity is a device consisting of a reusable handheld low power generator coupled with a single use electrode set. The system perfectly fits the "razor-razor blade" medical model for success.

About Physeon

Physeon is dedicated to advancing new technology to improve patients' lives.

Established in 2015 and located in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Physeon is a boutique medical device company created to guide the development and commercialization of new innovations in healthcare. We embrace research and science to bring about innovative ideas and medical products that can advance the health and well-being of patients and simplify processes for healthcare professionals. Veinplicity is CE marked and is available on a limited basis in the EU. It is not yet FDA approved and is not yet commercially available in the US. For more information, visit www.physeon.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physeon-gmbh-names-patrick-kullmann-chief-executive-officer-300609460.html

SOURCE Physeon GmbH