Pharmatech and TransMed Systems Announce Strategic Alliance

and TransMed Systems, Inc., today announced a strategic alliance that builds on the power of each organization's mission for clinical research acceleration and cost reduction, combining Pharmatech's Just-In-Time, optimized site start-up enrollment system with TransMed's Precision Medicine technology platform and automated Patient Screening Solutions. Together the offerings will support both research sponsors and investigators with real world data to improve trial feasibility and research patient pre-identification to drive accelerated patient enrollment.

Recognizing decades of especially low enrollment in oncology research, this strategic alliance will enable Pharmatech and TransMed to leverage a federated repository of longitudinal patient data housed within disparate healthcare technology systems, including electronic medical records, laboratory information systems, practice management systems, molecular diagnostic systems, pathology reports and other diverse data sources. The data is aggregated for hundreds of oncology practices across the combined networks of oncology care sites. Under the alliance, the companies will use technology and trusted relationships to engage oncologists and research staff to automatically locate patients who meet eligibility criteria for oncology clinical trials. The goal of the collaboration is to make each clinical trial or outcomes study more efficient by:

Enrolling patients from a much greater population than is currently accessible

Providing insights to trial candidate patients based on inclusion and exclusion criteria

Automatically informing oncologists and staff which of their patients match available clinical studies, reducing research burden on the site

Helping trial sponsors successfully accelerate the rate of enrollment and trial completion

Eliminating the high cost and negative impact associated with non-enrolling research sites

In addition, combining the new TransMed TrialsTM family of oncology clinical research technologies, with Pharmatech's oncology site operations expertise—supported by a large body of longitudinal oncology health data—will enable research sponsors to make data- driven decisions toward designing more clinically-feasible oncology studies.

"TransMed is helping Pharmatech to fulfill a vision we have worked toward for a decade, to help oncologists easily determine which patients are most likely to benefit from a clinical trial and to deliver the right trials to the right patients very rapidly - without changing doctors," commented Dr. Matt Wiener, Founder of Pharmatech. "In addition to helping oncologists deliver the best care available to their patients, we believe that together with TransMed, the data-enhanced Just-In-Time system will help clinical trial sponsors enroll their trials much more efficiently, reduce drug development costs, and deliver better cancer treatments to the public sooner."

Carla Balch, TransMed President and COO noted, "TransMed Systems technology is an ideal complement to Pharmatech's clinical operations expertise and its broad network of oncology clinical trial sites. We take a practical approach to ensure that technology is coupled with intimate site engagement to enable success at each community oncology practice, integrated health system and academic medical center in this complex clinical oncology domain. Our organizations are aligned in our shared mission to ensure every cancer patient has the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial. By combining the forces of highly sophisticated technology to match patients to trials with Pharmatech's deep site relationships and their long history of success bringing trials to patients, we believe this will be this year's significantly impactful operational advance for cancer patients."

About Pharmatech Inc. (http://www.pharmatech.com)

Pharmatech is an oncology focused research site management organization that accelerates enrollment in Phase 1-3 clinical trials. Pharmatech pioneered the Just-In-Time research system to prioritize patient treatment needs in the oncology research space and to deliver clinical trials as needed at the point of care within 10 business days. Pharmatech has the largest oncology network in the US – 340 research centers including universities, hospitals and advanced community-based sites. Pharmatech offers trial sponsors cost-effective enrollment acceleration with minimal capital risk.

About TransMed Systems Inc. (http://www.xbtransmed.com)

TransMed Systems provides Precision Medicine technology and Clinical Research solutions that facilitate the exploration, reporting and analysis of clinical, molecular and healthcare operational data. TransMed unlocks the potential of the healthcare repository using patented data science with aggregated data to provide sophisticated matching of potential clinical trial patients to complex clinical trials in order to accelerate patient enrollment. Our solutions are used by clinical research teams in Life Sciences companies, CROs and oncology service lines in community, health system and academic settings.

