Pharmaceutical Packaging Market for Bottles Segment is Expected to Reach a Value of Over US$ 38,100 Mn by the End of 2027

Packaging materials are used for protecting, storing,

organizing and transporting of pharmaceutical products. The market for pharmaceutical packaging covers both rigid as well as flexible protection formats of packaging products. The market report tracks volume of packaging products including bottles, blisters,vials & ampoules, bags & pouches, prefilled syringes & cartridges, sachets etc. consumed for the packaging of pharmaceuticals. A new research report by Future Market Insights, titled 'Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2027)', covers and in-depth scenario of pharmaceuticals packaging market. The growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging market is impacted by various drivers. Huge number of players are investing in sustainable packaging owing to the rising environmental concerns. Pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers are also investing in research and development activities that can address key recycling challenges such as recycling of multi-layer flexible packaging. Emerging economies are also investing in healthcare infrastructure which is expected to reinforce the scenario of pharmaceutical packaging market.

Global Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market: Segmental Analysis

Based on material type, the plastic segment is poised to lead the market with a huge margin. Plastic is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 70,200 Mn by the end of 2027. Among various sub segments of plastic, PE has a major contribution in the growth of the plastic segment. Moreover, paper segment is projected to expand at the highest pace to register a value CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

On the basis of product type, bottles segment is expected to dominate the market with a market share of over US$ 38,000 Mn by the end of 2027. However, in terms of CAGR prefilled cartridges segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to increased adoption. Vials and Ampoules segment is also expected to perform well with significant growth expected during the forecast period

Based on region, North America is expected to be the largest in terms of high market share in the pharmaceutical packaging market, followed by Western Europe . However, with respect to CAGR, APEJ is expected to show high growth in the pharmaceutical packaging market registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period

Global Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The report consists of a brief profile of all the key players in the industry. The profile also depicts a SWOT analysis of these major players in the industry. The report tracks some of the trends prevalent in the market and which are common among the major players of the industry. Some of these key players mentioned in the report are Amcor Limited, Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global, Inc.., Klockner Pentaplast Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Catalent, Inc., Parekhplast India ltd., Ardagh Group S.A., West Pharmaceutical Service, Inc., Uflex Ltd., ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd. etc.

