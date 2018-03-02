PharmaPoint: Prostate Cancer - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026

LONDON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3091032 Summary Prostate

Sarah Smith

cancer (PCa) is the second most common cancer in men worldwide, after skin cancer. It accounts for 12% of all the cancers diagnosed in men, and thus represents a huge burden on healthcare systems. While patients diagnosed with early-stage, localized PCa can be cured, patients who are diagnosed with or progress to castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) have no curative options. Since 2010, five new drugs have been approved for the treatment of CRPC: Dendreon'sProvenge (sipuleucel-T), Sanofi's Jevtana (cabazitaxel), Johnson & Johnson's (J&J's) Zytiga (abiraterone acetate), Astellas/Pfizer's Xtandi (enzalutamide), and Bayer's Xofigo (radium 223 dichloride). It is estimated that the value of the prostate cancer (PCa) market in 2016 was aboutacross the 7MM. This market is defined as sales of major branded drugs commonly prescribed for PCa patients across the 7MM, excluding bone therapies. Over half of these sales, or about(59%), were generated in the US, with the 5EU representing the next largest region by sales, estimated to be at around(over 27%).contributed the smallest proportion of sales to the global PCa market, with 2016 sales of just over(about 13.9%). By 2026, itis projected that the PCa sales will rise to aboutin the 7MM, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6%.- A rapidly aging population, resulting in PCa incident case increases in the markets covered in this report. Overall, across the 7MM, the diagnosed incidence of PCa is expected to increase by an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.7% from 2016?2026. - The anticipated label extensions of Johnson & Johnson (J&J)'s Zytiga and Astellas/Pfizer's Xtandi into hormone-sensitivePCa (HSPC) and non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC). Xtandi has become an established presence in the PCa treatment algorithm, and its extended use in multiple PCa patient segments, and its continued patent protection, ensures that it will be the market-leading PCa drug by the end of the forecast period in 2026. - The launch of nine new premium-priced therapies for the treatment of PCa by 2026. GlobalData expects the launch of eight pipeline agents for castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and one for the treatment of localized PCa. In addition, weexpects label extensions for all second-generation hormonal agents in the treatment of HSPC. The report "PharmaPoint: Prostate Cancer - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026", provides the key metrics for prostate cancer in the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM) (US,, UK, and) covered in this report during the forecast period from 2016 to 2026.- Overview of prostate cancer, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management. - Annualized prostate cancer therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in seven patient segments, forecast from 2016 to 2026. - Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the prostate cancer therapeutics market. - Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for prostate cancer. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled. - Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global prostate cancer market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

