sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (CNS) that leads to neurological disability. The MS therapeutics market has entered an exciting phase, with an upsurge of available treatment options and several promising late-stage pipeline products offering diverse mechanisms of action (MOAs). The arrival of novel oral disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) has fulfilled a significant unmet need in the treatment of MS by providing patients with a more convenient route of administration. With an estimatedin drug sales, the US dominated the MS market in the 2016 forecast base year, representing around 76.9% of the overall market across the 7MM. We expect the US to remain the leading market throughout the forecast period, generating sales of overin 2026. However, its global market share is expected to decline slightly toabout 76% due to a higher rate of growth in other markets. This dominating position within the 7MM is due to the significantly higher costs of marketed products in the US and the high diagnosed prevalence in the country. We forecasts that the US will see moderate sales growth over the 10 year forecast period, at a CAGR of around 2.7%, which will be driven by an increase in treatment rates and the introduction of numerous pipeline products offsetting the generic erosion of key brands.- The launch of efficacious pipeline products with convenient oral formulations or less frequent dosing. - The continued uptake of oral DMTs, which typically have a higher annual cost of therapy (ACOT) and improved compliance rates. - An increase in the number of DMT treatment options that target progressive MS subtypes. The report "PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026", provide overview of MS: including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.- Annualized MS market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments (RRMS, PPMS and SPMS), forecast from 2016 to 2026. - Key topics covered: strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the MS therapeutics market - Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for MS therapy. Promising candidates in Phase IIB or above were profiled. - Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global MS therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications. Companies mentioned in this report: Bayer, Biogen, Merck KGaA, Teva, Sanofi, Novartis.- Overview of MS: including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management. - Annualized MS market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments (RRMS, PPMS and SPMS), forecast from 2016 to 2026. - Key topics covered: strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the MS therapeutics market - Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for MS therapy. Promising candidates in Phase IIB or above were profiled. - Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global MS therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.The report will enable you to - - Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline. - Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global MS therapeutics market. - Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global MS therapeutics market in the future. - Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors. - Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. - Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3498450 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information:Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

