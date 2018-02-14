medindia
PharmaMar Licenses Fully Synthetic Marine-derived Payloads to Seattle Genetics for Use in Drug Conjugates

Wednesday, February 14, 2018
MADRID, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaMar (MCE: PHM) has announced today the  signing of an exclusive licensing

agreement with Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN: NASDAQ GS) under which Seattle Genetics receives exclusive worldwide rights to certain PharmaMar proprietary molecules for the development, manufacture and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)
and/or other drug conjugates incorporating PharmaMar payloads.

According to the terms of the agreement, PharmaMar receives an upfront payment of 5,000,000 US dollars on signing, followed by development milestones if a product enters clinical development conducted by Seattle Genetics. In addition, PharmaMar is eligible for potential approval and sales milestones as well as royalties, once a product receives regulatory approval and is commercialized.

PharmaMar has a Marine Payloads unit. These are new, structurally diverse molecules with novel mechanisms of action that provide a unique opportunity to develop next generation ADCs. These payloads are highly potent, with sub-nanomolar cytotoxic activity. ADCs are targeted cancer treatments designed to harness the specificity of antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells.

As Luis Mora, Managing Director of PharmaMar´s Oncology Business Unit, stated, "We are glad to sign this license agreement with Seattle Genetics, a pioneer and leading company in the ADC market, because it allows us to work together in these cutting-edge cancer treatments."

The payloads department at PharmaMar is new, placing the company as a supplier of cytotoxic products, necessary for all companies working within the field of ADCs.

About Seattle Genetics Inc.  

Seattle Genetics Inc is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes monoclonal antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Seattle Genetics is headquartered in Bothell, Washington (US)http://www.seattlegenetics.com.

About PharmaMar  

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a world-leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of innovative marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. PharmaMar develops and commercializes YONDELIS® in Europe and has three other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid and hematological cancers, lurbinectedin, plitidepsin, PM184 and PM14. PharmaMar is a global biopharmaceutical company with subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at http://www.pharmamar.com.

Contact details: Media Relations (+34-638-79-62-15) and Investor Relations (+34-914444500).

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
