medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Brazil 2018'

Monday, March 5, 2018 Lifestyle News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 60-page Healthcare & Life Sciences

Review Brazil 2018.

Brazil hosts a wealth of opportunities for the global pharmaceutical industry. As a country that is home to 207 million people as well as the world's sixth largest pharma market - scheduled

to rise to fifth position in the near future - Brazil is becoming increasingly important in the strategies of all healthcare and life science companies with truly global ambitions.

Brazil has ridden through choppy waters in recent years - both economically and politically - but with an exit from a period of recession in 2017, a new era of change and positivity is underway. Stakeholders from across the public and private sectors are beginning to pull together through strategic partnerships and dialogues to increase both the quantity and quality of the healthcare provided to the 160 million Brazilians who rely on public healthcare as well as the 47 million who are privately insured - the second largest private health insurance market by population globally.

Topics covered in this comprehensive report include the opportunities identified by the representatives of key global players within Brazilian pharma; the regulatory upgrades and shift in priorities of the government as described by Minister of Health Ricardo Barros and head of Brazil's regulatory agency ANVISA, Jarbas Barbosa da Silva; the strategies and successes of some of Brazil's standout domestic pharma companies; as well as briefings from across the value chain in areas as diverse as logistics, plastic surgery and homeopathy.

Interviews 

The report features in-depth interviews with:

  • Ricardo Barros, Minister of Health
  • Jarbas Barbosa da Silva, ANVISA
  • Nelson Mussolini, Sindusfarma
  • Rolf Hoenger, Roche
  • Nilton Paleta, IQVIA
  • Ivo Mafra, DC Logistics
  • Tatiane Galindo, Ortosintese

Quotes 

"As healthcare needs and treatment technologies have been tremendously evolving over recent decades, most countries in the world have refined the relationship between their private and public systems"- Luciano Finardi, Celgene

"As one of our priorities, we feel that ANVISA still needs to reduce market approval timelines and in the meantime increase post-registration and post-marketing inspections" - Nelson Mussolini, Sindusfarma

"Comprehensively reviewing all purchasing schemes allowed us to save over USD 1.3 billion between 2015 and 2016 - out of a total budget of USD 5.77 billion annually allocated to medicine purchasing" - Ricardo Barros, Minister of Health

"While our country was facing its worst economic crisis in many decades, some market niches have still been growing at a rapid pace" - Alexandre Franca, Aspen Pharma

Click here to register and download the report.

SOURCE PharmaBoardroom



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.