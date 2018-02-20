Peritech Pharma's Novel Hemorrhoids Treatment Commercialized in 24 Countries

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peritech Pharma, a specialty anal-rectal pharmaceutical company,

Brazil

South America

Caribbean

today announced the first commercial agreement for two of its over-the-counter products, PP-110 for hemorrhoids and PP-120 for anal itching. The deal, signed with Latam BD Group, includes local manufacturing and marketing inand 23 other countries in Central and, and the. Peritech is also in advanced negotiations for licensing its products in additional territories around the world.

"We are delighted to partner with experienced and savvy teams in Latin America and the Caribbean," said Peritech Founder and CEO Eran Eilat, MD, PhD.

"We are very optimistic that PP-110 and PP-120 will help patients suffering from hemorrhoids in light of the top-notch clinical results showing reduction in discomfort for patients," added Latam BD Group partner Mr. Avi Meizler.

PP-110 is a gel used for the treatment of hemorrhoids. Its efficacy was compared to Preparation-H® Maximum Strength Cream, the US gold standard in hemorrhoid treatment, and found to be superior. The results of the randomized, open-label study were published in Molecular and Cellular Therapies.

Headed by Maccabi Health Services director of surgery service line Prof. Ehud Klein, the study found that patients receiving PP-110 reported significantly better results in terms of reduced pain, bleeding and itching compared to patients treated with Preparation-H. The results found that PP-110 provided long lasting relief with only a single daily application, compared to 3 to 4 daily applications of Preparation-H.

Patented in the U.S., PP-110's film-based formulation provides a slow-release mechanism that offers patients longer relief from symptoms. It is based on the same known and approved active ingredients: pramoxine (1%) and phenylephrine (0.25%) and contains an innovative delivery system based on volatile materials and film forming agents. When applied, the volatiles evaporate leaving a thin film to ensure long-term contact of the active ingredients with the affected tissue. As a result, a once daily application of PP-110 has been shown to be more effective than competing products applied more often.

The worldwide market for over-the-counter hemorrhoid treatments is estimated at $1 billion annually with 30 to 40 percent of sales from the United States. About 50 percent of Americans suffer from hemorrhoids at some point, and more than 22 million American adults have experienced hemorrhoids in the last year. Hemorrhoids are vascular structures around the anal canal that cause discomfort when swollen or inflamed with symptoms including pain, bleeding and itching.

About Peritech PharmaFounded in 2012, Peritech Pharma is a privately held specialty anal-rectal pharmaceutical company, targeting numerous indications with large markets and clear unmet medical needs. The company's lead products are PP-110, a novel over-the-counter anti-hemorrhoidal gel, and PP-120 which treats anal itching. To learn more, visit www.peritech-p.com.

About Latam BD GroupLatam BD Group is a business consulting and development firm specializing in Latin American markets. The company initiates, develops and promotes business between Israel and Latin American markets, focused in Brazil, and in various technology fields such as life sciences, medical devices, advanced agriculture and fintech. To learn more, visit www.latam-bd.com.

For more information, please contact:Josh TurnerJT Public Relations+1-917-231-0550josh@jtpublicrelations.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peritech-pharmas-novel-hemorrhoids-treatment-commercialized-in-24-countries-300601025.html

SOURCE Peritech Pharma