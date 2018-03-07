medindia
Perimeter Plastic Surgery Offering $500 Off Breast Augmentations Through May 30

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 General News
Patients who book consultations through May 31 are eligible to receive a $500 discount on breast augmentation procedures performed by Mark Deutsch, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of Perimeter Plastic Surgery.

ATLANTA, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With bathing suit season right around the corner, Atlanta-based

Perimeter Plastic Surgery is offering a timely special: $500 off breast augmentation procedures if the complimentary consultation is booked by May 30.

"If you're thinking about having a breast augmentation, spring is the ideal time to have it done so you can have plenty of time to heal before swimsuit season is here," says Mark Deutsch, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of Perimeter Plastic Surgery.

Breast augmentation, otherwise known as breast enlargement or augmentation mammaplasty, is a surgical procedure that uses saline, silicone or cohesive gel (gummy bear) implants to increase the size, fullness and shape of a woman's breasts. Every year, Dr. Deutsch performs hundreds of these procedures—the majority of them occurring during the spring months as patients prepare for warmer weather.

"It generally takes between four and eight weeks after the surgery for swelling and bruising to completely diminish and incisions to fade," explains Dr. Deutsch. "So if you plan ahead and have your breast augmentation in April or by early May, you should be fully recovered by the time you're ready to hit the beach or go on your summer vacation."

Women considering breast augmentation should keep in mind that an initial consultation is necessary before the actual surgery is scheduled. "The initial consultation gives patients the chance to talk about their treatment goals and any concerns they may have, and allows us to explain the types breast implants that are available and determine the best treatment options," Dr. Deutsch says.

Once the patient and Dr. Deutsch determine that the breast augmentation is "a go," the procedure can be scheduled. However, depending on Dr. Deutsch's availability a surgery opening may not be available for 2 to 3 weeks after the consultation—which is another reason why planning ahead is so important.

Dr. Deutsch encourages those who are interested in breast augmentation to schedule a complimentary initial consultation before May 31 so they can take advantage of the $500 off special. Appointments can be booked by calling Perimeter Plastic Surgery at 404-255-0886.

About Perimeter Plastic Surgery: Dr. Mark Deutsch is the founder of Perimeter Plastic Surgery and a top plastic surgeon in Atlanta. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and performs a variety of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. In addition to his work in the United States, he travels annually to South America to perform volunteer procedures. For more information about Dr. Deutsch and Perimeter Plastic Surgery, please visit https://perimeterplasticsurgery.com.

 

