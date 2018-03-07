medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

PepVax Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application for SMARTmid DNA Platform and Other Updates

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Genetics & Stem Cells News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

BETHESDA, Md., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PepVax, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, announced today that it

has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) pertaining to SMARTmid™ DNA platform. The Company is harnessing the power of the immune system to target a specific protein, MAGE A, in an effort to find a treatment
for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

SMARTmid™ DNA platform is a fully synthetic method for producing plasmid vector particles for mammalian cell transduction and is a powerful template in which to build an immunotherapy for the treatment of MAGE-A antigen expressing tumors like TNBC. SMARTmid™ can also be used as a diagnostic tool for antigen expressing tumors.

A provisional patent application offers a patent applicant an option of filing without including a formal patent claim. The aim of a provisional patent application is to establish an early effective filing date, in addition to allowing the patent applicant or a licensee to ascribe the phrase "patent pending" to any product development and methodologies associated with the subject matter. Once converted into a U.S. non-provisional, the utility application will provide composition of matter protection for SMARTmid™ DNA platform. PepVax CSO, Dr. Anton Dormer, stated, "We strongly believe that SMARTmid™ is a powerful and flexible tool for drug development and delivery and we believe this patent will help us expand the capabilities of our own platform and therapeutic portfolio."

Moreover, PepVax announced today the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mahesh Narayanan, will attend the Precision: Breast Cancer Summit in Boston, MA, from March 6-7th, 2018. Mr. Narayanan will present on developing treatment for TNBC utilizing the multi-functional immunotherapeutic platform. Mr. Narayanan will also be attending the 5th Drug Discovery Innovation Program from May 24-25th and the International Cancer Cluster Showcase-BIO 2018 on June 4th, 2018, both in Boston, MA.

About PepVax, Inc.PepVax, Inc. was founded in 2013 to harness the power of the human immune system to treat cancer. The Company, which has a presence in the Washington, DC and Philadelphia regions, is developing multiple viable candidates to treat triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and has progressed from in-vitro trials to animal testing. The immunotherapy market is expected to grow to $9 billion by 2022 and may be used in up to 60% of cases of advanced cancer. Learn more at www.pepvax.co

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepvax-announces-filing-of-provisional-patent-application-for-smartmid-dna-platform-and-other-updates-300609339.html

SOURCE PepVax, Inc.



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.