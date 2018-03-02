Pentec Health Named on 2018 Velocity50 Winner's List

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pentec Health, a leader in patient-specific and sterile compounding,

has been recognized as one of theregion's fastest-growing, privately-held companies by CEO Report. The Velocity50 Awards are CEO Report's most prestigious awards program of the year, honoring the region's fastest growing companies. They recognize the determination, dedication and drive that winners have put their organizations on the path to continued success that will impact the regional economic landscape for years to come and serve as an example to others.

"Our focus has been and continues to be consistently challenging the status quo in traditional healthcare compounding. We want to continue to create value by investing in purpose-built customer-focused innovations that make sterile compounded product acquisition easier, safer, and more cost-effective," said Joseph Cosgrove, Chairman, President, and CEO of Pentec Health. Mr. Cosgrove also stated, "With this thought process as the fiber of our culture, we are excited about the current growth and future opportunity for Pentec Health."

"Philadelphia is home to some of the country's most innovative companies. This year's winners have experienced exponential growth over the past three years and are well positioned to keep doing just that," says James McDonald, President, and CEO of CEO Report. "In addition to celebrating with our 2018 Velocity50 Award winners on March 1, we will announce our Growth Story of the Year, highlighting one company that has an inspiring, impressive narrative."

Pentec Health will join the 50 winning companies at a high-energy awards gala on the evening of March 1, 2018 at the Ballroom at the Ben in Center City, Philadelphia, sponsored by Meridian Bank, American Heart Association, Solvix Solutions and David Howarth Photography.

About Pentec Health For over 34 years, Pentec Health has been an industry leader in providing patient-specific compounded sterile medications. Pentec Health's medications are used for administration in dialysis centers, as well as providing in-home Specialty Infusion through nursing services and complex pharmaceutical products to patients who require access outside of a hospital setting. Pentec Health is now registered as an FDA outsourcing facility, providing sterile compounds to meet the needs of the nation's institutional healthcare segments. For more information, please visit http://www.pentechealth.com.

About CEO Report CEO Report's mission is to connect, inform, and inspire the business community through its magazine, website, connections at C-level events and the CEO Report Network. For more information contact Erin Thomson, Mid-Atlantic Market Director at ethomson(at)ceoreport(dot)com.

