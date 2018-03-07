Pennsylvania State Police & Pennsylvania Trauma Centers Partner to Save Lives through Stop the Bleed Program

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation has partnered with

theState Police (PSP) to support the work oftrauma centers in providing all PSP members enhanced training to quickly apply a tourniquet to themselves or others. Additionally, members will be provided enhanced training regarding packing a wound with hemostatic or plain gauze to decrease blood loss or stop bleeding completely. This training initiative is being provided to troopers across the Commonwealth ofto save their life and the lives of others in the event of a traumatic injury. This 90-minute training combines a lecture format with hands on training in bleeding control techniques. Upon completion of the training, each PSP member trained will receive a free Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT) that can be carried on their person. The tourniquets are being provided through a grant funded by theMedical Center (UPMC) to theState Police at no cost to the Commonwealth.

About Stop the Bleed: Aiming to Save Lives

The Stop the Bleed campaign aims to prevent death from uncontrolled bleeding by:

Training the public, vulnerable populations (personnel at schools, public venues, etc.), and non-medical bystanders on how to stop a person from bleeding when injury occurs.

Training law enforcement officers to apply bleeding control techniques on themselves, injured civilians, and fellow officers.

Strategically placing Hemorrhage Control Kits with tourniquets, gauze, and hemostatic agents in every school and with every law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania .

Why Stop the Bleed for Law Enforcement?

64 police officers were killed in the line of duty by gunfire in the United States of America in 2016.

in 2016. Our law enforcement officers are the first responders for active shooter/mass casualty incidents and respond to incidents without hesitation to protect others. Readily available tourniquets will save lives.

Stop the Bleed PSP Training Partners

The following Pennsylvania trauma centers have generously agreed to provide Stop the Bleed training to the Pennsylvania State Police:

Abington Hospital Jefferson Health

Allegheny Health Network – Allegheny General Hospital

Allegheny Health Network – Forbes Hospital

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Einstein Medical Center

Geisinger Community Medical Center

Geisinger Holy Spirit

Geisinger Medical Center

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

Hahnemann University Hospital

Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center - Mainline Health

Lehigh Valley Health Network, Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest

Lehigh Valley Health Network, Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton

Lehigh Valley Health Network, Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono

Paoli Hospital - Mainline Health

Penn Medicine – Lancaster General Health, Lancaster General Hospital

Penn Medicine – Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Penn State Children's Hospital

PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Reading Hospital - Tower Health

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

St. Mary Medical Center

Temple University Hospital

Hospital Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Hospital UPMC Altoona

UPMC Hamot

UPMC Presbyterian

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital

Wellspan York Hospital

To learn more about the Stop the Bleed initiative, please visit stopthebleedtoday.com

