Pennsylvania State Police & Pennsylvania Trauma Centers Partner to Save Lives through Stop the Bleed Program

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation has partnered with
the Pennsylvania
State Police (PSP) to support the work of Pennsylvania
trauma centers in providing all PSP members enhanced training to quickly apply a tourniquet to themselves or others. Additionally, members will be provided enhanced training regarding packing a wound with hemostatic or plain gauze to decrease blood loss or stop bleeding completely. This training initiative is being provided to troopers across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
to save their life and the lives of others in the event of a traumatic injury. This 90-minute training combines a lecture format with hands on training in bleeding control techniques. Upon completion of the training, each PSP member trained will receive a free Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT) that can be carried on their person. The tourniquets are being provided through a grant funded by the University of Pittsburgh
Medical Center (UPMC) to the Pennsylvania
State Police at no cost to the Commonwealth.
About Stop the Bleed: Aiming to Save Lives
The Stop the Bleed campaign aims to prevent death from uncontrolled bleeding by:
- Training the public, vulnerable populations (personnel at schools, public venues, etc.), and non-medical bystanders on how to stop a person from bleeding when injury occurs.
- Training law enforcement officers to apply bleeding control techniques on themselves, injured civilians, and fellow officers.
- Strategically placing Hemorrhage Control Kits with tourniquets, gauze, and hemostatic agents in every school and with every law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania.
Why Stop the Bleed for Law Enforcement?
- 64 police officers were killed in the line of duty by gunfire in the United States of America in 2016.
- Our law enforcement officers are the first responders for active shooter/mass casualty incidents and respond to incidents without hesitation to protect others. Readily available tourniquets will save lives.
Stop the Bleed PSP Training Partners
The following Pennsylvania trauma centers have generously agreed to provide Stop the Bleed training to the Pennsylvania State Police:
- Abington Hospital Jefferson Health
- Allegheny Health Network – Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Health Network – Forbes Hospital
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Einstein Medical Center
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Holy Spirit
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center - Mainline Health
- Lehigh Valley Health Network, Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Health Network, Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton
- Lehigh Valley Health Network, Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono
- Paoli Hospital - Mainline Health
- Penn Medicine – Lancaster General Health, Lancaster General Hospital
- Penn Medicine – Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Penn State Children's Hospital
- PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Reading Hospital - Tower Health
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UPMC Altoona
- UPMC Hamot
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Wilkes-Barre General Hospital
- Wellspan York Hospital
To learn more about the Stop the Bleed initiative, please visit stopthebleedtoday.com
