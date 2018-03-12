medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Peace Education Program Helps Colombians Heal From Civil War

Monday, March 12, 2018 Education News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Developed by The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF), the innovative Peace Education Program is helping victims and ex-combatants recover from years of suffering.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colombia was embroiled in the chaos

of civil war for more than five decades, with some 220,000 lives lost and over 5 million people displaced. The longest-running war in the Americas is hopefully coming to a close now, as the various armed groups are engaged in reconciliation efforts. But intense challenges remain on the road to building a lasting peace.

Millions of traumatized victims and ex-combatants are in need of services to help them heal from the horrors of war. And a growing number of them are finding solace in the Peace Education Program (PEP), which is being integrated into the government's reconciliation efforts at public schools and at educational centers for peace and reconciliation.

The PEP is a series of free multimedia workshops, based on the talks of peace advocate Prem Rawat, that aim to help participants discover their own inherent human resources such as inner strength, appreciation, hope and contentment. Offered in 75 countries across the world, TPRF created the program on the premise that the strongest foundation for world peace is personal peace on a grand scale. Participants in Colombia, like those in other countries victimized by conflict, report that the program is helping them break the cycle of bitterness and live more peaceful lives.

Zoraida Osorno, who was kidnapped at 13 years old and forced to join an armed group for 14 years before she escaped, says PEP is helping her overcome intense resentments. "It was really hard," she comments. "I have learned a lot from the peace education courses. When you start to discover things through that program, you start to look at life differently. You start to see that things are possible, that you can move forward and start anew."

Carlos Cano, a war victim and ex-combatant, joined the fighting in search of power. Now in a wheelchair for the rest of his life due to an injury on the battlefield, he deeply regrets the decision. Instead of power, he found "a constant feeling of anxiety. It's a kind of stress that makes you not care about life. I thought to myself, 'If I die today or not, it doesn't matter.'"

Participating in the PEP workshops helped Cano rekindle a passion for life and a true sense of power. "There was an emphasis on something very important – belief in yourself," he says. "That inner strength that you have, you don't need to look for it; you have it. Even when you hit rock bottom, you have it. It comes back."

Moved by empowering perspectives like these, Dr. Néstor David Restrepo Bonnett, Secretary of Education for the Department of Antioquia, joined with Prem Rawat at a peace forum in Medellin to sign a memorandum of understanding to offer PEP at 500 schools throughout one of the hardest-hit regions of the country. "Bringing the Peace Education Program to five hundred schools in Antioquia is sending a message: there is a new possibility. Those children that stopped dreaming about the future are now building the future," he says.

His positive view of PEP is shared by other government, education, business and humanitarian leaders across the world who have offered the workshops to diverse groups of people, from inmates and homeless populations to scholars and executives. More than 14,000 people participated in the program throughout 2017, reporting transformative results.

"It's very nice to know that there are still people who give themselves to peace, people who are looking for a way to help a country get up again in the aftermath of war," says Teresita Jaramillo, a teacher and victim of the Colombian conflict. "We need programs like this so that this will not happen again, ever — not here, nor anywhere else in the world."

 

SOURCE The Prem Rawat Foundation



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Siri and Alexa are already changing how Europeans get health info, DRG Digital | Manhattan Research data show Menarini Hires Their 17,000th Employee Holcomb - Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa is Now Holcomb - Kreithen Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, Adding a Dermatologist to the Ever Growing Medical Practice Pulsante® Therapy Awarded Prestigious Forfait Innovation Package to Fast-Track Medical Innovation for Cluster Headache in France Beacon Health Options Names Dan Sheehan as Chief Information Officer

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.