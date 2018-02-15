medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2026)

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patient-controlled analgesia pumps, also referred to as PCA is one of the methods that is used to control the amount of analgesia (pain medicine) that patients receive. There are various number of patient -controlled analgesia systems.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05328066 In patient-controlled

analgesia, the patient can control their pain. This done with the help of patient-controlled analgesia pump. A PCA pump is a computerized pump that contains a pain medication syringe (as per prescription of the physician) that is directly connected to the IV (intravenous) line in the patient's body. The PCA pump, in certain cases, delivers a constant and small pain medication flow. The patient can administer additional doses as per requirement. Patients that have undergone a surgery are typically equipped with patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps. PCA pumps have safety features that are in-built in the device. A safe limit is set within which a patient can administer the pain reliever (analgesic) amount by himself/herself. The research report by Future Market Insights describes the market scenario for patient-controlled analgesia pumps in its recent study. The analytical research study covers various factors such as growth propellers, trends, opportunities and challenges and the analysis on these aspects provides an all-inclusive research material that can be used to plan future moves. The research report stresses on the fact that the global market for patient-controlled analgesia pumps witnessed a sluggish rate during the 2012-2016 timeline, however, with the advancement of medical technologies and improvement in healthcare infrastructure, this rate is poised to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The global patient-controlled analgesia pumps market is projected to grow at a high CAGR to reach a valuation a bit higher than US$ 500 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of about US$ 330 Mn in 2017. Application of Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps in Chemo Therapy/Oncology to Drive the Growth of the Global Market The chemo therapy/oncology segment in the application category is expected to grow at a significant rate and likely to show higher market value by the end of the year of assessment. This segment, in 2017 dominated the global market in terms of market share and is expected to continue with the dominating trend in the coming years. The chemo therapy/oncology segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR to reach a valuation higher than US$ 120 Mn by the end of the forecasted year (2026). The diabetes segment has also shows high potential for growth and is projected to be the fastest growing with a stellar CAGR throughout the period of assessment. North America to Highly Contribute to the Revenue Share of the Global Market During the Forecast Period The global patient-controlled analgesia pumps market is expected to soar through the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and rest of the world. The North America region is the largest in terms of high strength and valuation. The patient-controlled analgesia market in North America is estimated to reflect a value of more than US$ 180 Mn by 2026 end, this leading the global market. The APEJ region projected to grow at a high 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Competitive Assessment The research report on global patient-controlled analgesia pumps market covers analysis on key companies such as Smiths Group plc., Fresenius Kabi Group, Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Micrel Medical Devices, Ace Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International and Becton Dickinson and Company.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05328066 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-controlled-analgesia-pumps-market-global-industry-analysis-2012---2016-and-opportunity-assessment-2017---2026-300598902.html

SOURCE Reportlinker



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.