Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05328066 In patient-controlled

US$ 500 Mn

US$ 330 Mn

US$ 120 Mn

North America

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

North America

North America

US$ 180 Mn

Becton Dickinson

analgesia, the patient can control their pain. This done with the help of patient-controlled analgesia pump. A PCA pump is a computerized pump that contains a pain medication syringe (as per prescription of the physician) that is directly connected to the IV (intravenous) line in the patient's body. The PCA pump, in certain cases, delivers a constant and small pain medication flow. The patient can administer additional doses as per requirement. Patients that have undergone a surgery are typically equipped with patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps. PCA pumps have safety features that are in-built in the device. A safe limit is set within which a patient can administer the pain reliever (analgesic) amount by himself/herself. The research report by Future Market Insights describes the market scenario for patient-controlled analgesia pumps in its recent study. The analytical research study covers various factors such as growth propellers, trends, opportunities and challenges and the analysis on these aspects provides an all-inclusive research material that can be used to plan future moves. The research report stresses on the fact that the global market for patient-controlled analgesia pumps witnessed a sluggish rate during the 2012-2016 timeline, however, with the advancement of medical technologies and improvement in healthcare infrastructure, this rate is poised to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The global patient-controlled analgesia pumps market is projected to grow at a high CAGR to reach a valuation a bit higher thanby the end of the year of assessment from a value of aboutin 2017.The chemo therapy/oncology segment in the application category is expected to grow at a significant rate and likely to show higher market value by the end of the year of assessment. This segment, in 2017 dominated the global market in terms of market share and is expected to continue with the dominating trend in the coming years. The chemo therapy/oncology segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR to reach a valuation higher thanby the end of the forecasted year (2026). The diabetes segment has also shows high potential for growth and is projected to be the fastest growing with a stellar CAGR throughout the period of assessment.The global patient-controlled analgesia pumps market is expected to soar through the regions ofandand rest of the world. Theregion is the largest in terms of high strength and valuation. The patient-controlled analgesia market inis estimated to reflect a value of more thanby 2026 end, this leading the global market. The APEJ region projected to grow at a high 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period.The research report on global patient-controlled analgesia pumps market covers analysis on key companies such as Smiths Group plc., Fresenius Kabi Group, Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Micrel Medical Devices, Ace Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International andand Company.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05328066 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-controlled-analgesia-pumps-market-global-industry-analysis-2012---2016-and-opportunity-assessment-2017---2026-300598902.html

SOURCE Reportlinker