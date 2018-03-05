Particle Size Analysis Market Worth 405.0 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Particle Size Analysis Market

USD 405.0 Million

USD 314.3 Million

by 2022 fromin 2017, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Browse 68 Tables and 36 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Particle Size Analysis Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/particle-size-analysis-market-74084833.html

The major factors driving the growth of the Particle Size Analysis Market include increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology; technological advancements in particle size analyzers; increasing investment in pharmaceutical R&D; and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries.

The laser diffraction particle size analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the market by technology in 2017

The Particle Size Analysis Market is segmented on the basis of product into segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering (DLS), imaging, nanotechnology particle analysis (NTA), the Coulter principle, and other technologies (resonant mass measurement, laser obscuration, sedimentation, and sieve analysis). The imaging technology segment is further sub segmented into dynamic and static imaging. The laser diffraction technology segment commanded the largest share of the global particle size analysis market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to laser diffraction's wide dynamic measurement range, a feature that significantly increases its application areas.

Healthcare Industry accounted for the largest share of the market by type of industry in 2017

Based on the type of industry, the global Particle Size Analysis Market is classified into five major segments healthcare; chemicals and petroleum; mining, minerals, and cement; food and beverage; and other industries. The last segment comprises industries related to inks, toners, paint, coatings, cosmetics, and environmental analysis. The healthcare industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Particle Size Analysis Market in 2017 due to its dominance can be attributed to the increasing applications of nanotechnology in medical science, the rapid growth of pharmaceuticals in the healthcare industry.

North America is expected to dominate the Particle Size Analysis Market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Particle Size Analysis Market during the forecast period (2017-2022). The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing government support for nanotechnology research and strict regulatory guidelines on product quality. In addition, increasing efforts by market players to expand their business in the US is one of the key factors propelling the growth of particle size analysis in North America.

The major players operating in the Particle Size Analysis Market include Malvern Instruments Limited (UK), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), and Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets