Paralyzed Veterans of America Responds to Findings of VA OIG Report

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America (Paralyzed Veterans) issued the

Carl Blake

following statement today from its executive director,, regarding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Inspector General (OIG) findings and recent reports of internal strife at the VA:

"Paralyzed Veterans is disappointed to read the findings of the OIG report regarding Secretary Shulkin. However, that report offers no insight into the significant improvements made at the VA under the Secretary's leadership. Secretary Shulkin has been entrusted with leading the VA forward and that is exactly what he has done. We encourage the Administration and Congress to give the Secretary the opportunity to make the situation right. In order to do so, the VA must work together with stakeholders and Congress and turn the focus back to improving the quality and delivery of health care and benefits at VA, not political ambitions and backbiting."

