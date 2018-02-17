medindia
Paralyzed Veterans of America Deeply Disappointed in House Passage of H.R. 620

Saturday, February 17, 2018 General News
Organization now calls on Senate to reject legislation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America (Paralyzed Veterans) issued the

following statement today in response to a vote in the United States House of Representatives that passed H.R. 620, the ADA Education and Reform Act, which would effectively roll back the clock on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance. The bill now moves on to the Senate for review.

"One of the core mission areas for Paralyzed Veterans of America is the civil rights of our members. The ADA Education Reform Act represents a giant step backwards for people with disabilities as they seek to access public accommodations like stores, restaurants, and hotels," said Carl Blake, executive director of Paralyzed Veterans, and a service-disabled Army veteran. "The message this vote sends to people with disabilities is that ADA compliance is no longer a priority in America. Instead of expecting that business owners will proactively seek to educate themselves about the legal requirements of the ADA, the burden would be shifted to people with disabilities who would be expected to tell businesses how to become compliant."

H.R. 620 would remove any consequence for businesses with architectural barriers that violate the ADA unless and until a person with a disability provides them with a legal notice detailing how the business has violated the law.  After that, the person with a disability would have to wait for six months or more for the business to fix the problem.  Further, businesses would no longer have to provide access but only to make "progress." 

"Paralyzed Veterans will continue to oppose any efforts to limit the civil rights of people with disabilities. We now call on the U.S. Senate to soundly reject any efforts to move this or other similar legislation."

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paralyzed-veterans-of-america-deeply-disappointed-in-house-passage-of-hr-620-300600275.html

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America



