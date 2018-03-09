EDISON, N.J., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pankaj Gupta, M.D., M.B.A., is recognized by Continental

Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Senior Medical Director and Geriatrician at Emblem Health.

A not-for-profit health insurance company that delivers high quality and focused medical

care, specializing in services tailored to geriatric patients, Emblem Health has provided services to their clients for decades. Dedicated to offering eminent customer service, Emblem Health is dedicated to the health and wellness of their patients.

Amassing over twenty years of experience in the field of Medicine, Dr. Gupta is a highly respected physician. Senior Medical Director and Geriatrician at Emblem Health, throughout his career, Dr. Gupta has attained expertise within the areas of healthcare management and administration. In his current role, Dr. Gupta "assists in providing clinical expertise and business direction to support medical management programs and promote the delivery of high quality focused medical care."

Attributing his success to his perseverance, drive, and working hard for a 'common mission,' when asked his advice to newcomers in the medical industry Dr. Gupta states the importance of "doing what's best for the patient." Dr. Gupta believes that "the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others" as stated by Mahatma Gandhi.

Prior to his role in the medical industry, Dr. Gupta worked as an international banker. Since becoming a medical doctor, Dr. Gupta has held increasingly senior positions in the healthcare industry, including Chief Medical Officer for Senior Whole Health in New York, and a leadership role with Humana – a Medicare Advantage Health Plan. Additionally, Dr. Gupta has served as a Medical Director for UnitedHealth Group from 2007 – 2013.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Gupta attained his Medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine in Grenada in 1996. Additionally, Dr. Gupta holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Cornell University S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Colgate University. Dr. Gupta completed his Geriatric Fellowship from Harvard Medical School.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Gupta was the recipient of the 2017 Top Doctor Award.

When not working, he enjoys nature photography and scuba diving in the Caribbean as well as Dee Jaying.

Dr. Gupta dedicates this recognition to his parents and his wife for their continuous support.

For more information, visit www.emblemhealth.com.

