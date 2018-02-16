medindia
Pamela W. Coleman is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Friday, February 16, 2018
WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela W. Coleman, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.P.M.R.S., is

recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of the Year in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as a Urologist,  Surgeon, and Associate Professor of Urology at Howard University Hospital.       

A private, nonprofit institution Howard University Hospital has been established since the late nineteenth century. With a  145-year history of providing, "the finest primary, secondary and tertiary health care services, Howard University Hospital, a level one trauma center, has become one of the most comprehensive healthcare facilities in the Washington, D.C.. metropolitan area."

Amassing over thirty years of experience in the field of Medicine, Dr. Coleman has worked in her current role at HUH for the past seven years. Attributing her success to her mother, "who was a pioneer in the field," Dr. Coleman is the Interim Chief and Associate Professor of Urology at Howard University Hospital (HUH) in Washington, D.C.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Dr. Coleman attained her Bachelors of Science degree in chemistry, with a minor in math, from Georgetown University and then completed her medical degree at Howard University College of Medicine.  Thereafter, Dr. Coleman completed her post-doctoral training, including her general surgery internship and urology residency, at Montefiore Medical Center in New York before returning to Washington, D.C.

To further her professional development, Dr. Coleman is an affiliate of several organizations including the American College of Surgeons and Female Pelvic Medicine & Re-constructive Surgery, the International Association of Healthcare Professionals (Leading Physicians of the World), the National Medical Association, the American Urogynecologic Society, and the Society of Women in Urology.

Licensed to practice medicine in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and New York, Dr. Coleman provides urologic instruction to numerous medical students as the Urology Clerkship Director at Howard University College of Medicine.  Additionally, Dr. Coleman trains resident physicians in the Departments of Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Family Medicine at Howard University Hospital, and residents in Family Medicine at Georgetown University and Providence Hospital.

An avid researcher and renowned scholar, Dr. Coleman has published research articles in multiple peer-reviewed journals, and has contributed abstracts and presentations at a number of professional association meetings. Dr. Coleman has conducted several presentations in regards to several interests within the medical industry including, renal cell carcinoma, renal malakoplakia, vulvar angiomyofibroblastoma, and health disparities in prostate cancer.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Coleman volunteers her time to the Men Take Ten Prostate Cancer Education Program and walks for various causes including breast cancer and children's cancers. She also enjoys exercising and participating in triathlons. She recently completed her 12th Ironman and is now qualified for Ironman in Kona, Hawaii this Fall of 2017.

Dr. Coleman dedicates this recognition to her mother, A. Marie Coleman, who worked hard in her career at NASA. Dr. Coleman also dedicates this recognition to her twin sister, Tamara, her brother, Carlton, and her father, Warren. Coleman notes that she would also like to thank, "my heavenly Father for this monumental opportunity and recognition."

For more information, visit www.huhealthcare.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pamela-w-coleman-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300599617.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



