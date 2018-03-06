Pacific Urology Receives Recognition as Rezum® Center of Excellence

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Urology announced today that Dr. Parminder

The Rez?m System is a revolutionary, safe and effective minimally invasive treatment option for men suffering from BPH that does not require general anesthesia and provides an alternative to a lifetime of taking BPH medications. Dr. Sethi, a board-certified urologist, offers Rez?m as an in-office BPH treatment option at Pacific Urology in Walnut Creek and San Ramon. The practice is dedicated to bringing its patients new BPH therapies that preserve sexual function and offer a rapid return to normal activities.

BPH is one of the top 10 most common and costly diseases, affecting 14 million American men aged 50 or older, with nearly one million new diagnoses each year. BPH causes significant quality of life issues including lack of sleep, anxiety, challenges with sexual function and limits to daily activities.

"The Rez?m treatment has changed the way I practice medicine for my BPH patients," says Dr. Sethi. "It is a quick, in-office procedure, and patients feel improvement within a of couple weeks of having Rez?m therapy."

Developed by NxThera, Rez?m is performed in a clinic or out-patient setting. Rez?m uses the natural thermal energy stored in water vapor (steam) to treat the enlarged prostate tissue that causes BPH symptoms such as urinary frequency, urgency, irregular flow, weak stream, straining and getting up at night to urinate. The water vapor is delivered into the targeted prostate tissue, and when the vapor contacts the tissue it condenses, releasing the stored thermal energy and causing the obstructive prostate tissue cells to die.

Over the next few weeks, the body's natural healing response eliminates the treated tissue, shrinking the prostate. With the obstructive tissue removed, the urethra opens, reducing BPH symptoms and improving the patient's quality of life and ability to urinate, while preserving sexual function. To date, more than 20,000 men have been effectively treated with the Rez?m System across the U.S. and Europe.

"After having the Rez?m procedure, I no longer have urinary symptoms and no longer need to refill my prescription for enlarged prostate," shares James Termes, a patient of Dr. Sethi's. "Rez?m and Dr. Sethi changed my life for the better."

"Our goal is to transform the lives of BPH patients across the country with the Rez?m System," says Bob Paulson, president and CEO of NxThera. "With Dr. Sethi's expertise and advanced training with Rez?m, patients suffering from BPH in the East San Francisco Bay Area now have a minimally invasive, lasting and cost-effective alternative for the treatment of BPH so they can get back to enjoying a better quality of life."

Highlights of the Rez?m therapy include:

Performed in-office and patients can return home immediately.

Does not require general anesthesia.

Relieves symptoms safely and effectively.

Is an alternative to BPH medications, eliminating the need for long-term BPH medication use.

Provides noticeable symptom improvement within two weeks.

Preserves erectile and urinary functions.

Allows patients to return to regular activities within a few days.

Considered medically necessary by Medicare and covered by most private insurance payers.

Patients interested in a consultation with Dr. Sethi or one of his associates at Pacific Urology should call 925-937-7740 or go online to request an appointment: http://www.pacificurology.com.

For more information about the Rez?m System, visit http://www.Rez?m.com or call 888-319-9691.

# # #

About Pacific Urology With clinics in Concord, Walnut Creek, Antioch, Brentwood, San Ramon and Livermore, Pacific Urology is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's largest urology practices. Pacific Urology restores urologic health for men, women and children, and treats numerous health issues including prostate cancer, kidney stones, bladder and kidney cancer, erectile dysfunction, incontinence, infertility and more, while also performing vasectomy and vasectomy reversal. Pacific Urology is the surgical division of Diablo Valley Oncology and Hematology Medical Group. http://www.PacificUrology.com

About NxThera and the Rez?m System NxThera pioneered its Convective Water Vapor Energy (WAVE®) platform technology to treat a variety of endourological conditions, beginning with BPH. The company is conducting advanced development and clinical research to potentially expand application of its technology to include the targeted treatment of cancerous prostate, kidney and bladder tissue as well as OAB. NxThera's FDA-cleared Rez?m System is indicated to treat symptoms of BPH using thermal energy that is convectively delivered to obstructive prostate tissue in targeted, precise treatments, with minimal discomfort. Three-year clinical data demonstrates sustained improvements in LUTS, urine flow, quality of life, and preservation of sexual function. Founded in 2008, NxThera is located in Maple Grove, Minn. For more information, visit http://www.Rez?m.com.

SOURCE Pacific Urology