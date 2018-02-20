PTC Therapeutics Receives Formal Dispute Resolution Request Decision from the FDA's Office of New Drugs

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced

that the Office of New Drugs of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reiterated the FDA's prior position and denied PTC's appeal of the Complete Response Letter in relation to the New Drug Application (NDA) for ataluren. In its letter, the Officeof New Drugs recommended a possible path forward for the ataluren NDA submission based on the accelerated approval pathway. This would involve a re-submission of an NDA containing the current data on effectiveness of ataluren with new data to be generated on dystrophin production in nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD) patients' muscles, as quantified by procedures to be agreed upon between PTC and the FDA and using newer technologies. The letter adds that PTC's Study 041, which is currently enrolling, could serve as the confirmatory post-approval trial required in connection with the accelerated approval framework. In a clarification teleconference with the FDA promptly after receiving the letter, PTC indicated its intent to follow the FDA's recommendation and preliminarily discussed methods to collect such dystrophin data and expedite this potential path forward.

Based on these interactions, PTC currently intends to maintain patients in the U.S. currently receiving ataluren for nmDMD through an expanded access clinical program during this process.

About PTC Therapeutics PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines using our expertise in RNA biology. PTC's internally discovered pipeline addresses multiple therapeutic areas, including rare disorders and oncology. PTC has discovered all of its compounds currently under development using its proprietary technologies. Since its founding 20 years ago, PTC's mission has focused on developing treatments to fundamentally change the lives of patients living with rare genetic disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey. For more information on the company, please visit our website www.ptcbio.com.

