PTC Therapeutics Launches Fourth Annual STRIVE Grant Award Program for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) is delighted to announce

the launch of the fourth annual STRIVE (Strategies to Realize Innovation, Vision and Empowerment) grant award program for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The STRIVE Awards provide funds to patient advocacy organizations to develop unique and collaborative programs that will make meaningful contributions to the rare disease community by increasing awareness, diagnosis, education or fostering development of future patient advocates.

"Since its inaugural year in 2015, the awards program has supported 14 patient advocacy organizations around the world that are not only committed to serving the DMD community, but pushing the boundaries in patient care by encouraging novel, innovative ways to deliver improvements in patient empowerment and information," said Mary Frances Harmon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. "We are excited to see the novel and creative proposals that are submitted this year."

The program is aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of DMD patients, increasing the visibility of this devastating rare disorder and educating the general public and healthcare professionals, as well as identifying and fostering the next generation of Duchenne patient advocates. The application process for the program is now open and the deadline for submission of proposals is April 30. Awards will be announced in conjunction with World Duchenne Awareness Day.

For more information around the criteria for applications, selection process and to apply, please visit the STRIVE Awards Program's website: www.ptcbio.com/en/strive

About Duchenne Muscular DystrophyPrimarily affecting males, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare and fatal genetic disorder that results in progressive muscle weakness from early childhood and leads to premature death in the mid-twenties due to heart and respiratory failure. It is a progressive muscle disorder caused by the lack of functional dystrophin protein. Dystrophin is critical to the structural stability of all muscles, including skeletal, diaphragm, and heart muscles. Patients with DMD can lose the ability to walk as early as age ten, followed by loss of the use of their arms. DMD patients subsequently experience life-threatening lung complications, requiring the need for ventilation support, and heart complications in their late teens and twenties. More information on the signs and symptoms of DMD can be found at: www.duchenneandyou.com

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines using our expertise in RNA biology. PTC's internally discovered pipeline addresses multiple therapeutic areas, including rare disorders and oncology. PTC has discovered all of its compounds currently under development using its proprietary technologies. Since its founding 20 years ago, PTC's mission has focused on developing treatments to fundamentally change the lives of patients living with rare genetic disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey. For more information on the company, please visit our website www.ptcbio.com.

