PA Lottery Urges Players to Know the Signs of Compulsive Gambling

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In observation of National Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the

Pennsylvania Lottery today reminded players how to recognize the warning signs of a gambling problem and to call 1-800-GAMBLER for free, confidential help.

"As part of our commitment to be socially responsible, we ask every player to always

Drew Svitko

play responsibly," said Lottery Executive Director. "That means playing within your financial means and only for entertainment.

"Most adults can play lottery games without issue, but anyone who may be struggling with gambling addiction should not play at all," Svitko added. "In addition, we strongly discourage adults from giving games to children; players must be 18 or older."

Gambling can be considered problematic when it causes financial hardship, harms relationships with friends or loved ones, interferes with work, school or other activities, or impacts physical or mental health.

Warning signs of a compulsive gambling problem include a growing preoccupation with gambling, a need to bet more money more frequently, "chasing" losses, restlessness or irritability when trying to stop, and an inability to stop despite negative consequences.

Other warning signs include trying to hide or lying about gambling, using gambling as an escape and feeling angry or depressed after gambling.

For confidential help for yourself or a loved one, call the toll-free Pennsylvania Problem Gambling helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). More resources, including a 24-hour chat service, are also available at www.pacouncil.com, operated by the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Lottery funds the Council and actively promotes the Problem Gambling helpline. The toll-free number and frequent messages encouraging responsible play appear on tickets, advertising, the nightly televised drawing show and social media channels.

In addition to supporting the National Council on Problem Gambling, the Pennsylvania Lottery has earned the World Lottery Association's Level 2 Responsible Gaming Certification for its continuing efforts to promote responsible play.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

