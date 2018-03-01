medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

PA Lottery Urges Players to Know the Signs of Compulsive Gambling

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In observation of National Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the

Pennsylvania Lottery today reminded players how to recognize the warning signs of a gambling problem and to call 1-800-GAMBLER for free, confidential help.

"As part of our commitment to be socially responsible, we ask every player to always

play responsibly," said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "That means playing within your financial means and only for entertainment.

"Most adults can play lottery games without issue, but anyone who may be struggling with gambling addiction should not play at all," Svitko added. "In addition, we strongly discourage adults from giving games to children; players must be 18 or older."

Gambling can be considered problematic when it causes financial hardship, harms relationships with friends or loved ones, interferes with work, school or other activities, or impacts physical or mental health.

Warning signs of a compulsive gambling problem include a growing preoccupation with gambling, a need to bet more money more frequently, "chasing" losses, restlessness or irritability when trying to stop, and an inability to stop despite negative consequences.

Other warning signs include trying to hide or lying about gambling, using gambling as an escape and feeling angry or depressed after gambling.

For confidential help for yourself or a loved one, call the toll-free Pennsylvania Problem Gambling helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). More resources, including a 24-hour chat service, are also available at www.pacouncil.com, operated by the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Lottery funds the Council and actively promotes the Problem Gambling helpline. The toll-free number and frequent messages encouraging responsible play appear on tickets, advertising, the nightly televised drawing show and social media channels.

In addition to supporting the National Council on Problem Gambling, the Pennsylvania Lottery has earned the World Lottery Association's Level 2 Responsible Gaming Certification for its continuing efforts to promote responsible play.  

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals. 

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lottery Media Relations, 717-702-8008

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pa-lottery-urges-players-to-know-the-signs-of-compulsive-gambling-300606825.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Lottery



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.