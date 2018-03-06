medindia
Ozel Homes - “The Most Promising Home Decor Store” in Pune

Tuesday, March 6, 2018
24th February 2018 - Ozel Homes (All Home Living) an Exclusive Home Decor and Online Luxury Decor Store has been awarded by Times Group Company, gave away the Times Retail Icons Award. The Store has been felicitated by the TIMES GROUP for “The Most Promising
Home Decor Store” in Pune by ZOYA AFROZ– Former Miss India & Well Known Serial Actress, presented the trophy of recognition to Mr. Mohammed Khanbahadur and wife Mrs. Farida Khanbahadur (Founder, Ozel Homes) Optimal Media Solutions, a Times Group Company
recently organized The Times Retail Icons 2018 at The Westin Koregaon Park Pune. The event marked the facilitation of achievers, who have made a mark in their respective fields. The winners were selected on the basis of research undertaken by 13 Research agency from Delhi. Mohammed Khanbahadur, Founder of Ozel Homes said: Our Products are always being unique in design, our main vision is to.” maintain the high quality and bring most exclusive uncommon home decor products to decorate homes in the most stylish way, I am so “Thankful to ‘TIMES GROUP, for considering our home decor store and giving a wonderful recognition to Ozel Homes (All Home Living). Farida Khanbahadur, Founder of Ozel Homes said: “It’s like a dream come true and I always believe that the harder you work for something the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it. I’m really happy that we have actually won The Times Retail Icons 2018 Award.” About Ozel Homes - Ozel Homes (All Home Living) is the latest entrant in the fast-growing Interior Decor Market. While continuing to stay true to the standards and quality Ozel Homes Provides luxurious products like - Casamotion Glass Vases & Pendant Lights, - Venetian Mirrored Furniture like Chest of Drawers & Consoles available in Metal, Wood. - Exclusive range of Wall Arts, Wall Mirrors, Art Effects, Table Photo Frames Set and many more - Apart from these Ozel Homes hold a very high-end range of Home Automation and Home Theater System from well-known brands like Anthony Gallo Acoustics, Phase Tech, Grandview, Casadigi, Crestron & More - They also have a wide variety of Electronics & Gadgets including brands like GPO Retro, VIFA & Aftershokz Visit OZEL HOMES in PUNE at NIBM ROAD, 106 MARVEL SANGRIA OR Log on: www.allhomeliving.com


Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
