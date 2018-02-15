Oxford BioMedica Announces Collaboration and Licence Agreement with Bioverativ in the Field of Haemophilia Gene Therapy

OXFORD, England, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Oxford BioMedica plc (LSE:OXB) ("Oxford BioMedica" or "the Group"),
a leading gene and cell therapy group, today announces that it has completed a major new collaboration & licence agreement with Bioverativ Inc. for the development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors to treat haemophilia. The agreement includes
a licence to use OXB's LentiVector Enabled technology and access to its industrial-scale manufacturing technology.
Under the terms of the agreement, Oxford BioMedica will receive a $5 million upfront payment from Bioverativ. Oxford BioMedica is also eligible to receive various milestone payments, potentially worth in excess of $100 million, and undisclosed royalties on net sales of Bioverativ's lentiviral vector haemophilia products. Bioverativ will also fund process development and scale-up activities for its lentiviral vector haemophilia products at Oxford BioMedica. The agreement also allows for the parties to put in place a clinical supply agreement for GMP manufacturing of haemophilia products at Oxford BioMedica.
Commenting on the
announcement,
John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford BioMedica, said:
"Today's news
demonstrates the value of our LentiVector
Enabled
platform and
our leading capabilities and reputation in the industrial scale-up for lentiviral vectors for clinical and commercial supply. Bioverativ's investment in
haemophilia gene therapy underlines the potential of lentiviral vectors for use for in vivo gene therapy.
This new deal,
potentially worth in excess of $100m,
demonstrates
Oxford BioMedica's
strategy of building
multiple
partnerships
with leaders in their therapeutic categories
and
will support the Group's continued growth.
Oxford BioMedica is recognised as a world leader in the field of
development and manufacturing of
lentiviral vectors and we are delighted to be
supporting
Bioverativ
in the development of gene therapy
products
to treat
haemophilia."
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Notes to editors
About Oxford BioMedica®
Oxford BioMedica (LSE:OXB) is a leading gene and cell therapy company focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica and its subsidiaries (the "Group") have built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery platform (LentiVector®) through which the Group develops in vivo and ex-vivo products both in-house and with partners. The Group has created a valuable proprietary portfolio of gene and cell therapy product candidates in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology and CNS disorders. The Group has also entered into a number of partnerships, including with Novartis, Sanofi, GSK, Bioverativ, GC LabCell and Immune Design, through which it has long-term economic interests in other potential gene and cell therapy products. Oxford BioMedica is based across several locations in Oxfordshire, UK and employs more than 300 people. Further information is available at http://www.oxfordbiomedica.co.uk.
For further information, please contact:
Oxford BioMedica plc:
John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer
Stuart Paynter, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44(0)1865-783-000
Financial and corporate communications enquiries:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott/Matthew Neal/Philippa Gardner/Laura Thornton
Tel: +44(0)20-3709-5700
Peel Hunt (Joint Corporate Brokers):
James Steel
Christopher Golden
Tel: +44(0)20-7418-8900
WG Partners (Joint Corporate Brokers):
David Wilson
Claes Spang
Tel: +44(0)20-3705-9321
SOURCE Oxford BioMedica plc