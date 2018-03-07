Over 2,500 Mumbaikars to Participate in a Cycle Ride and Raise Awareness for Mental Health

MUMBAI, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The 3rd edition of Ride to Mpower aims to challenge stigma associated with mental health in India

Mpower, in its quest to create awareness and alleviate stigma around mental health illnesses, will bring together more than 2,500 cycle and fitness enthusiasts for the 3rd edition of Ride to Mpower in the city.

With Bollywood

Rahul Bose

Suresh Raina

andas the flagbearers for this unique initiative, Multiply Ride to Mpower will see the support of business leaders, mental health activists, inspirational youth icons and city-based school children.

Presented by Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited, and developed by Aditya Birla Sports this cycle ride will be held on 11th March 2018. With NCPA as the start-point, cyclists can cover distances of 15kms, to Haji Ali Junction and 30kms to the Bandra Worli Sealink and return to NCPA. The brainchild of Mrs. Neerja Birla and Ms. Ananya Birla, Mpower endeavours to be the movement to affect change and proactively champion mental health causes, create awareness, advocate prevention and provide services with a professional, holistic and multi-disciplinary approach. On World Suicide Prevention Day, Mpower launched the 'Ear For You' Movement, striving towards encouragement of dialogue on Mental health issues.

The Multiply Ride to Mpower initiative aims to take forward this movement and alleviate all stigma associated with Mental Health in India.

Commenting on the launch of Ride to Mpower, Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, said, "The Multiply Ride to Mpower initiative will bring together fitness aficionados to spread awareness about mental health because physical fitness is key to mental wellness. Through this platform we urge everybody to take a pledge and support the mental health cause. We are very happy that Rahul Bose has lent his support to help us spread the word."

Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited and health enthusiast said, "I am happy to partner with Multiply Ride to Mpower initiative, that aims to spread awareness towards mental health. Through this initiative, it's an attempt to educate the masses and create an impact leading to acceptance of mental health challenges in order to eradicate the stigma associated with it."

Rahul Bose, Bollywood celebrity and fitness enthusiast said, "Mental Health is a serious cause of concern in India. It takes a lot of courage to come out and speak about the issues one is going through. I'm proud to be a part of the Multiply Ride to Mpower initiative which will create more awareness for mental wellbeing and encourage people to face the issues affecting them. I whole-heartedly pledge my support for this cause and so should you."

Tickets for the Multiply Ride to Mpower event are Live on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner. The event will also see the support of Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited., the Title sponsor, Biostadt as Associate sponsor, 94.3 Radio One as Radio Partner, Aava as the Hydration Partner, Gold Gym as the Fitness Partner, Inox as the Multiplex Partner, and Bright Outdoors as the Outdoor Partner.

Registrations: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/cycling/ride-to-mpower

Registration Fee: - Rs. 300 - 15kms starting from NCPA to Haji Ali Junction and back to Parsee Gymkhana (Start time: 6.40 am) - Rs. 500 - 27kms starting from NCPA to Worli Sea Face and back to Parsee Gymkhana (Start time: 6.15 am)

When: Sunday, 11th March, 2018

Where, start of the race: NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Website: https://www.mpowerminds.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MPowerMinds/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/mpowerminds?lang=en Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mpowerminds/ About Mpower: Mpower proactively champions mental health causes, creates awareness, advocates prevention and provides services through a holistic and multi-disciplinary approach. Through a rich network of individuals, professionals and organisations, The Mpower Center and The Mpower Foundation aim to end stigma and encourage dialogue around mental health.

Mpower endeavours to be The Movement to affect change. It aims to create a rich network of individuals, professionals and organisations to empower people living with mental health problems and psycho-social disabilities. Mpower aims to #StampOutStigma in India.

