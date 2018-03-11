Over 1,000 World Leading Experts to Convene in Abu Dhabi at the Largest Ever Conference on Medical Education, Ottawa-ICME 2018

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member, UAE Minister of Tolerance, The Joint International Conferences on Medical Education "The 18th Ottawa & The 5th ICME" will take place between 10 - 14 March, 2018 at Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

National Exhibitions Center (ADNEC),, UAE.

Over 1,000 medical education experts from 56 countries will convene for the duration of five days at a record 225 educational sessions, lectures and presentations by over 500 speakers, ranging from courses, workshops, symposia, expert discussions and plenary sessions, marking this as the largest ever medical education conference to take place in the region.

This is the first time that RAK College of Dental Sciences - UAE and Riphah International University, the organizers of ICME, have joined hands with Association for Medical Education in Europe, the organizers of the Ottawa Conferences, bringing together two leading conferences in one setting, to cover state of the art and latest innovations in the assessment of competence in medicine and the healthcare professions.

Commenting on Ottawa-ICME 2018, Prof. Mohammed Al Houqani, Assistant Dean for Education & Academic Affairs, United Arab Emirates University, said; "I would like to use the opportunity of such eminent gathering of luminary experts and world leading minds in the fields of medical education, to welcome all faculty members, colleagues and delegates to Abu Dhabi and to re-emphasis the importance of the combined efforts; by the academic, research and healthcare institutions, both regional as well as on an international scale to elevate the highly crucial competency levels required in medicine and healthcare professions, though innovative assessment mechanisms."

Mr. Hassan Muhammad Khan, Chancellor, Riphah International University and Founder of ICME, said; "I am delighted to see that our efforts to establish a credible platform for interaction between world leading medical educationalists and those from countries on the path of introducing reforms in medical education in the region, has resulted in such a prestigious gathering of world leading experts in the wonderful City of Abu Dhabi, as a unique opportunity to identify and adopt international standards and to apply them across the region, especially in developing countries."

Prof. Ronald M. Harden, General Secretary and Treasurer of the Association for Medical Education in Europe (AMEE) and founder of the Ottawa Conferences, said; "The Ottawa Conference has become synonymous with the state of the art in the assessment of competence in medicine and the healthcare professions. The partnership with ICME is yet another step in the right direction towards bringing together both experts and those new to the area, facilitating networking and international collaboration within the region."

Ottawa-ICME 2018 is endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and supported by the UAE University, Gulf Medical University, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University, The University of Sharjah and CLIQ (Centre of Excellence in Leadership and Quality) at RAKCODS, the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, The Emirates Medical Association and The Emirates Nursing Association.

About OTTAWA Conferences

The Ottawa Conference on the Assessment of Competence in Medicine and the Healthcare Professions were set up by Professor Ian Hart (Ottawa, Canada) and Professor Ronald Harden (Dundee, UK) in 1985.

Held Biennially they provide a forum for medical and other health care profession educationalists to network and share ideas on all aspects of the assessment of competence in both clinical and non-clinical domains, throughout the continuum of education. Participants include both those new to the area of assessment and those with many years' experience to share. Ottawa Conferences are committed to encourage developments in assessment with a view to improving health care and health care delivery around the world.

About ICME

International Conference on Medical Education (ICME) is a biennially event started in 2009 to provide a credible platform for interaction between world leading Medical Educationalists and those from countries on the path of introducing reforms in Medical Education in their countries. The conference covers all aspects of Medical Education. It particularly emphasizes Health Profession Education in order to provide an opportunity to identify international standards and to apply these in developing countries in local context.

