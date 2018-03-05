medindia
Orthopedic Orthotics Market Expected to Reach $4,685 Million, Globally, by 2023 - Allied Market Research

Monday, March 5, 2018 Research News
PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new

report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Orthopedic Orthotics Market by Anatomical region, Posture, Manufacturing: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," global orthopedic orthotics market was valued at $3,130
million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,658 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023. Lower-limb orthopedic orthotic devices segment held more than two-fifths share of the total market in 2016.

Orthopedic orthotic devices are used to support the spine or limbs or to assist/prevent relative movements. These devices can be braces, splints or other external devices which is commonly used by patients suffering from orthopedic disorders.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the market include rise in geriatric population, which is at a higher risk of orthopedic diseases such as osteoporosis, arthritis and sclerosis. Moreover, rise in incidence of accident cases and sports injury in turn stimulates the use of optical fibers. However, the high cost of customized orthotic devices is expected to restrain the market growth.

Spinal orthopedic orthotic devices segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the increasing accident cases which lead to spine injuries. On the other hand, Lower-limb orthopedic orthotic devices generated the maximum revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths share of the global Orthopedic Orthotics Market in 2016.

Key Findings of the Orthopedic Orthotics Market: 

  • The prefabricated orthotic devices segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.7%, during the analysis period, i.e., 2017-2023.
  • The upper limb orthotic devices segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.
  • Custom-fabricated orthotic devices contributed for more than half of the global orthopedic orthotics market in 2016.
  • The dynamic orthopedic orthotic devices segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.
  • Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific orthopedic orthotics market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditures in emerging markets (such as India and China) to cater to the unmet medical needs.

The major companies profiled in the report include are Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., BSN Medical, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Ossur, Ottobock, and Truelife, Hanger, Inc., and Fillauer LLC.

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas. 

About Us 

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: Shriram Dighe 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
