Orangetheory Fitness Members Ready to Work Out for a Cause

Orangetheory's second annual partnership with Augie's Quest expected to raise over $2 million for ALS research

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory® members across the United States and Canada are aiming to raise over $2

Orangetheory's decision to partner with Augie's Quest not only supports their purpose to help people live a longer, more vibrant life, but also hits close to home in the fitness community. Augie Nieto, founder of Life Fitness, was diagnosed with ALS in 2005 and has since made it his mission to find a cure for the disease that affects far too many people today, robbing them of their muscles and every benefit that exercise provides. Orangetheory's 2017 fundraiser was the single most successful campaign in Augie's Quest history.

"Last year's campaign demonstrated the incredible passion and generosity amongst our members, coaches, franchisees, and team members alike," said Orangetheory Chief Human Resource Officer Leslie Daley, who led the campaign for Team Orange. "As always, they came together as a community to encourage each other and crush a goal, and we expect our 2018 campaign to be no different."

Building off the momentum from last year, the 2018 campaign, run under the same #IBurnForALS name, will take place from February 15 to March 8. During this period, more than 800 studios across the United States and Canada will challenge their members, and each other, to donate at least $1 per splat point achieved. A splat point is earned each minute a member spends in the Orange Zone, which is their target-training zone of 84 percent to 91 percent of their heart rate. *All money raised will be donated to Augie's Quest to help move a cure-driven drug, AT-1501, further down the drug development pipeline because ALS isn't an incurable disease; it's only underfunded.

"We feel so fortunate to again partner with Orangetheory, who is helping us truly make an impact to end ALS," said Augie Nieto, Founder of Augie's Quest and Chairman of ALS TDI. "In particular, Orangetheory donations helped our Institute further build their medicine program and hire a full-time scientist dedicated to research."

In addition to their daily schedules of fitness classes, Orangetheory will also host Augie-thon, a specialty in-studio donation session, across all locations on Saturday, March 3. This unique 90-minute class will be open to both members and non-members with a $25 donation. The first 75 participants at each studio will receive an exclusive Augie's Quest workout towel.

For more information about the #IBurnForALS campaign, please visit your nearest Orangetheory Fitness studio. To learn more about Augie's Quest, please visit AugiesQuest.org. Members and non-members alike can make donations at AugiesQuest.ALS.net/OTF. More information about Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory's website. Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory:

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get more life from your workout. One of the world's fastest growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory has nearly 1,000 studios in 49 U.S. states and 17 countries, and was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. Visit www.otffranchise.com for area developer and franchise opportunities.

About Augie's Quest to Cure ALS

Augie and Lynne Nieto have been taking on ALS the only way they know how – with honest humor, fierce friendship and one-of-a-kind business savvy. Augie was the "Steve Jobs" of the fitness industry, a business icon finding career success building the Life Fitness and Life Cycle brands, ushering in popular workouts and new forms of cardio, and getting the masses to hit the gym. Since their ALS diagnosis 13 years ago, the couple has been on a unique quest, rallying family, friends and the entire fitness industry to fund innovative science, effective treatments and an ultimate cure through Augie's Quest to Cure ALS and its beneficiary: the ALS Therapy Development Institute. To date, raising more than $60 million to fund essential research into treatments and cures. Because ALS isn't an incurable disease; it's only underfunded.

Today, Augie and Lynne have found the joy and laughter in life again and will soon be featured in AUGIE, the new documentary film and love story from the award-winning director of Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me and producer Eric Carlson of CK&D. Their story encourages people facing ALS to never give up, and to dive deep into the riches that life can bring. "You've got to laugh every day," says Augie, as he continues to fight for a cure. Learn more at AugiesQuest.org.

Augie's Quest is dedicated to finding treatments and cures for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and directly funds the ALS Therapy Development Institute, the world's foremost drug discovery center focused solely on finding a cure for ALS. For more information, please visit www.augiesquest.org.

CONTACT: Marissa Fattore, Marketing & PR Coordinator p 954.530.6903 X221 MFattore@orangetheoryfitness.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orangetheory-fitness-members-ready-to-work-out-for-a-cause-300597262.html

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness